HGC scoops the Best OTT Partnership Award

Recognition of HGC's efforts to deliver highest quality user experience to OTT customers worldwide

HONG KONG, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HGC Global Communications Limited (HGC), a fully-fledged fixed-line operator and ICT service provider with extensive local and international network coverage, services and infrastructure, today announced that it has won the "Best OTT Partnership" category in the Global Carrier Awards, a significant recognition across the telecom industry.

HGC's broad portfolio of enterprise solutions and their deep understanding of their OTT partners' needs have enabled HGC to deliver the highest quality user experience. HGC is determined to go the extra mile to deliver tailored one-stop telecom and ICT solutions to meet customers at all levels.

Over the last 16 years, the Global Carrier Awards has been one of the wholesale telecoms' largest industry celebration. More than 200 nominations from all corners of the globe were recorded in this year's awards.

Being recognised with this prestigious accolade reinforces our multinational team's commitment to providing OTTs with premium connectivity to eyeballs worldwide and to creating a game-changing business ecosystem for global OTTs, ISP and edge platforms.

In the virtual ceremony, the judges commended HGC for the quality of its submission, including great use of customer references and supporting documentation. With more than 130 OTT partnerships to draw on, in verticals ranging from gaming to hyperscalers, HGC's submission clearly demonstrated its trusted partner capability.

Flexibility and agility to support in-country edge services expansion

With an extensive global network and infrastructure across five continents, HGC has created a successful track record across Asia of providing OTT services and building fully-meshed and extensive networks Asia. By combining our know-how and regional expertise with our advanced technologies and resources, HGC's one-stop OTT Edge solutions can provide custom components and solutions on a large scale and in a cost-effective manner, fully supporting OTTs to deliver a huge amount of content with minimal latency and increased agility.

Hybrid network and softwarisation solution to speed up time-to-market

High quality, reliable and secure connectivity is the key to supporting OTTs' latency-sensitive and bandwidth-hungry applications. HGC delivers comprehensive one-stop-shop Network-as-a-Service (NaaS), Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions with customised and managed digital services.

HGC's advanced network enables OTTs to scale up their businesses speedily by instant activation of on-demand connectivity as well as hyper-scale public cloud direct connect and Internet Exchanges on SDX™.

Cliff Tam, Vice President, Global Data Strategy, International Business of HGC, said: "We are honoured to receive this international industry award as recognition of our dedication to simplifying the OTT business to help our OTT partners grow. Through our state-of-the-art network infrastructure, we are dedicated to continuously investing in network diversity, enabling a steady wave of innovation for OTTs and Content Providers to create next-generation user experiences. We will keep expanding our international network footprint to provide additional edge solutions to Asia and other emerging markets."

Ravindran Mahalingam, HGC's SVP of International Business, said: "HGC has been playing a trusted OTT partner for over 15 years and serving more than 130 OTTs. This fantastic win has been especially meaningful for us as it truly reflects our constant endeavour to deliver one-stop services to our OTT customers with the best possible reliability and capability. With the ever-growing demand for bandwidth in the 5G era, we continue to pursue lofty digital strategies by leveraging our infrastructure advantages and customer base with the premium and on-demand content libraries from our OTT partners, delivering the best possible solutions to support their expansion roadmaps."

