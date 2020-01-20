HGC deploys HGC International Marketplace with Network-as-a-Service on BDx Data Center

Automatic and dynamic data center connectivity across the globe

HONG KONG, Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HGC Global Communications Limited (HGC), a fully-fledged fixed-line operator and ICT service provider with extensive local and international network coverage, services and infrastructure, today announced the deployment of HGC International Marketplace with Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) on its flagship data center, BDx. As well as enabling the near zero-touch availability of data center services on the centralized marketplace, this underlines HGC's continuing expansion of its global data center connectivity footprint.

HGC International Marketplace, which enables the interoperability among different segments of carriers, enterprises and developers, among others, is a dynamic development of HGC. HGC is making its NaaS marketplace available to all BDx data centers operating an on-net infrastructure connectivity between the individual data centers, and hence instantaneously enriching the BDx service portfolio and coverage. Leveraging HGC's robust global Layer-2 network connection managed by the Software-Defined Networking (SDN) architecture and centralized controller OpenKilda, this will enable BDx customers to connect to any of the data centers on-demand and more efficiently on the single-pane International Marketplace with a centralized view of the entire network as it scales. In addition, through HGC, data center customers can continuously reach different global public cloud services such as AWS, Alibaba Cloud, Tencent Cloud, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, as well as international Internet Exchanges like AMS-IX, LINX, DE-CIX, to meet the needs of ISPs and global OTTs.

HGC, as in industry-leading global carrier with an extensive fiber network connecting with hundreds of world-class telecom operators, is dedicated to enriching current infrastructure services in Asia, in particular the capabilities in the emerging ASEAN and IndoChina markets. Moreover, with digital communication technology advancing at an exponential pace, HGC also strives to improve the customers' user experience, adding one-stop digital empowerment ICT platform "HGC Smart Digital Ecosystem" on top, which rides on HGC's solid network infrastructure base, one-stop end-to-end ICT and digital solutions, professional managed services, and far-reaching global connectivity.

Cliff Tam, Vice President, Global Data Strategy of HGC's International Business, said: "SDN, which runs in a programmable and on-demand model, is the future of IT networking. It truly accelerates business transformation by enhancing business agility and providing intelligent analytics in the new digital marketplace. HGC built the emerging architecture platform supported by OPENFLOW™ protocol to eliminate network control from proprietary devices based on a vendor neutrality approach. With the proliferating attainability and compatibility, it is HGC's strategy to focus on seamlessly connecting all major carriers with this open platform. We will continue to invite more over-the-top (OTT) players and communication service providers (CSPs) to enrich our SDN marketplace, expand our business portfolio together, and achieve win-win collaborations in the telco ecosystem, as well as further strengthening our leading business-enabler position in the market."

BDx serves as a carrier-neutral content exchange platform for both local and global businesses, offers disaster recovery, cloud, and network services, and continues to expand its data center footprint worldwide.

Sujit Panda, CTIO of BDx, said: "We aim to provide a platform where our customers can have a borderless unified view and management of IT workloads and resources, and provide the customers the unique ability to delineate their applications from the complexity of the underlying infrastructure in a secure manner."

