HGC appoints Lee Kwan as Chief Network Officer to oversee IT development as well as network engineering and operations.

Lee joined HGC as Director, Network and Engineering in 2019, bringing with him over 35 years' experience in the telecom network and ICT industry. Prior to that, Lee had held key managerial positions at a number of leading telecom network operators in Hong Kong and overseas. He has deep experience in building telecom networks and systems from scratch and engineering network services with the right technologies and processes.

Andrew Kwok, Chief Executive Officer of HGC said, "With Lee's impeccable track record in leading HGC's network operations, immense market knowledge and insightful perspectives, I am confident that the new appointment and integration will take the group's operational and business efficiency to the next level and ensure the capture of more business opportunities with one-stop digital solutions and our extensive network services. This will also enhance the company's long-term commitment to deliver even more value to our staff, customers, partners and stakeholders, and ultimately reinforce our digital presence in the ever-changing market environment."

Lee Kwan, Chief Network Officer of HGC said, "I am delighted to take up this new role and continue unleashing HGC's full potential as a comprehensive telecom and digital services provider. Network and technology are rapidly evolving and are an increasingly significant enabler of operational efficiency, especially in the telecom industry whereas digitalisation is critical for stable growth. Moving forward, HGC will continue to maximize the capabilities during the digital era to enhance our service offerings to customers around the globe."

About HGC Global Communications Limited

HGC Global Communications Limited (HGC) is a leading Hong Kong and international fixed-line operator. The company owns an extensive network and infrastructure in Hong Kong and overseas and provides various kinds of services. HGC has 23 overseas offices, with business over 5 continents. It provides telecom infrastructure service to other operators and serves as a service provider to corporate and households. The company provides full-fledged telecom, data centre services, ICT solutions and broadband services for local, overseas, corporate and mass markets. HGC owns and operates an extensive fibre-optic network, five cross-border telecom routes integrated into tier-one telecom operators in mainland China and connects with hundreds of world-class international telecom operators. HGC is one of Hong Kong's largest Wi-Fi service providers, running over 29,000 Wi-Fi hotspots in Hong Kong. The company is committed to further investing and enriching its current infrastructure and, in parallel, adding on top the latest technologies and developing its infrastructure services and solutions. HGC is a portfolio company of I Squared Capital, an independent global infrastructure investment manager focusing on energy, utilities and transport in North America, Europe and selected fast-growing economies.

To learn more, please visit HGC's website at: www.hgc.com.hk

