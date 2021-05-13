HFCL Limited announces launch of its TIP OpenWiFi Compliant Access Points ready for PM-WANI deployments

HFCL is also collaborating with a few leading core solutions providers, to offer IO Outdoor and Indoor TIP OpenWiFi compliant Access Points for PM-WANI deployments. PM–WANI is an Indian Government's public Wi-Fi project, aimed at deploying millions of Wi-Fi hotspots and provide affordable high-speed Internet to everyone in the Country. Relying on its indigenously developed secure Wi-Fi solutions, along with TIP OpenWiFi integration, HFCL aims to create a robust and interoperable Wi-Fi Network integrated with third party captive portal and AAA solutions for the use and benefit of users across the Country.

VVDN Technologies, a premier product engineering and manufacturing company, has been the preferred technology manufacturing partner of HFCL for Making in India all of HFCL's Wi-Fi and unlicensed band radio solutions.

HFCL strongly believes that using TIP OpenWiFi, together with the Government of India ambitious BharatNet initiative, would augment broadband uptake in every part of India.

"Our vision to connect the unconnected has further been strengthened with TIP OpenWiFi compliance for our IO Indoor and Outdoor Access Points. It will enable us to extend our reach globally and offer open source powered Wi-Fi solutions interoperable with other TIP compliant provider products thereby helping faster, cost effective, and plug and play deployments", said Mr. Mahendra Nahata, Managing Director, HFCL Limited.

"To be successful, true disaggregation of a network technologies requires a range of approaches and form factors, provided by a range of industry suppliers. On behalf of TIP, we are excited to have HFCL as a member of the TIP OpenWiFi ecosystem," said David Hutton, Chief Engineer, TIP.

About HFCL:

HFCL Limited (formerly Himachal Futuristic Communications Limited) is a leading technology enterprise engaged in manufacturing of high end Transmission and Access Equipment, Optical Fiber, Optical Fiber Cables (OFC) and is specialized in setting up modern communication network for Telecom Service Providers, Railways, Defense, Smart City and Surveillance projects.

The Company has state-of-the-art Optical Fiber and Optical Fiber Cable manufacturing facilities at Hyderabad, Optical Fiber Cable manufacturing plant in Goa and in its subsidiary i.e. HTL Limited at Chennai along with FRP Rod manufacturing facility in its subsidiary at Hosur. It also has a telecom equipment manufacturing facility at Solan.

The Company's in-house Centre for Excellence in Research located at Gurgaon & Bengaluru along with invested R&D Houses and other collaborators at different locations in India and abroad, innovate futuristic range of technology products and solutions. Some of the newly developed products through R&D are Wi-Fi Systems, Unlicensed Band Radios, Switches, Electronic Fuses, Electro Optic Devices, Cloud Management Systems and Video Management Systems. There is a suite of products under development which include Software Defined Radios, Routers, PON, Small and Macro Cell for 5G, Intelligent Antenna Systems and Ground Surveillance Radars among others.

Find out more: http://www.hfcl.com

About the Telecom Infra Project

The Telecom Infra Project (TIP) is a global community of companies and organizations that are driving infrastructure solutions to advance global connectivity. Half of the world's population is still not connected to the internet, and for those who are, connectivity is often insufficient. This limits access to the multitude of consumer and commercial benefits provided by the internet, thereby impacting GDP growth globally. However, a lack of flexibility in the current solutions - exacerbated by a limited choice in technology providers - makes it challenging for operators to efficiently build and upgrade networks. Founded in 2016, TIP is a community of diverse participants that includes hundreds of companies - from service providers and technology partners, to systems integrators and other connectivity stakeholders. We are working together to develop, test and deploy open, disaggregated, and standards-based solutions that deliver the high-quality connectivity that the world needs - now and in the decades to come.

Find out more: http://www.telecominfraproject.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1509751/HFCL_Logo.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1509752/Mahendra_Nahata_MD_HFCL.jpg

SOURCE HFCL