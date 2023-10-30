HFCL launches a suite of connectivity products and solutions for global telcos and enterprises

HFCL has designed and developed first 'Made-in- India ' 5G FWA CPE portfolio to meet the growing demand for seamless high-speed wireless connectivity for homes and enterprises

HFCL's 2 Gbps Unlicensed Band radio (UBR) is a transformative product, ideal for 5G Radio Access Network backhauling and carrier-grade enterprise connectivity

Unveils revolutionary IP MPLS Routers to meet the capacity and capabilities demands for broadband investments by telcos and enterprises

Launches 1728 high-fibre IBR Optical Fibre Cable to accelerate installation of 5G network infrastructure, expand FTTH connectivity and address the demand from hyper scale data centres

LONDON, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HFCL Limited, one of India's leading technology enterprise and integrated next-gen communications product and solution provider, has unveiled a pioneering suite of 5G products and network solutions at the India Mobile Congress 2023, Asia's one of the largest telecom and digital technology forums, held during October 27, 2023 to October 29, 2023.

HFCL launched a comprehensive suite of next-gen connectivity products and solutions for the international markets, including 5G FWA (Fixed Wireless Access) CPE (Customer Premise Equipment), IP MPLS Routers, 2 Gbps UBR (Unlicensed Band Radio), and 1728-high fiber count IBR (Intermittently Bonded Ribbon) Optical Fibre Cable.

HFCL has unveiled its own designed and developed 5G FWA (Fixed Wireless Access) CPE (Customer Premise Equipment) solution in various variants. Pioneering innovative technology products, HFCL's portfolio of Indoor and Outdoor 5G FWA CPE products will accelerate wireless broadband penetration in urban, rural areas and help bridge the last-mile connectivity challenge in key global markets. Built to complement wired broadband connections in areas where fibre rollout is limited, HFCL's range of 5G FWA CPE support both 5G SA and NSA technologies across multiple Sub-6 GHz and mmWave frequency bands to offer cost-effective and fibre-like speeds to customers using the 5G network.

Marking a significant leap in offering 5G backhauling and carrier-grade enterprise wireless connectivity, the launch of 2 Gbps UBR positions HFCL as a dominant player in the growing Indian and global UBR market. This innovative product offers a low-latency, 2 Gbps connectivity solution which can operate across an extended 5GHz frequency range. It is designed for easy installation, effortless management, high reliability and has advanced security features to protect from external threat vectors. Further, in comparison to traditional backhaul solutions, 5G wireless backhauling with 2 Gbps UBR will enable HFCL's customers to save up to 75% on the total cost of ownership (TCO).

Further, addressing the connectivity needs and bandwidth challenges faced by telcos and enterprises in the fast-evolving digital landscape, HFCL has also launched revolutionary IP MPLS Routers. The comprehensive IP MPLS Router product line introduced by HFCL aims to empower telcos to backhaul 5G networks, fibre broadband networks and provide last mile connectivity to enterprises in urban metros and tier 2 cities. This IP MPLS Router portfolio will help HFCL's customers build scalable and efficient networks that are capable of handling different types of data traffic, support Quality of Service (QoS) for bandwidth prioritization and avoid network congestion.

Along with these, HFCL has also introduced its 1728-high-fibre count Intermittently Bonded Ribbon (IBR) Optical Fibre Cable that will allow telcos and enterprises to accelerate installation of 5G network infrastructure, expand FTTH capabilities and address the rising demand for high-capacity networks particularly from hyper scale data centres. The gel-free IBR cable is also optimised with high productivity mass fusion splicing for cost efficient deployment, easy installation in congested areas and quick restoration in case of any accidental outage.

Mr. Mahendra Nahata, Managing Director, HFCL said, "To address the requirements of countries to fast track digital transformation by building a robust 5G network infrastructure, we are immensely proud to launch our comprehensive ensemble of next-gen technologies including 5G FWA CPE, IP MPLS Routers, 2Gbps UBR along with UcNMS and 1728-high fiber IBR Optical Fibre Cable. HFCL aims to play a crucial role in deploying high-speed broadband networks and offer last-mile connectivity across India and the key global markets. With a strong focus on R&D, we believe that our uniquely designed and developed products and solutions are perfectly suitable to meet the goals of fiberisation and network connectivity demand from telecom operators, data centers and enterprises. With the launch of these revolutionary products, we continue on our mission to build a sustainable global digital economy."

About HFCL

HFCL is a leading technology company specialising in creating digital networks for telcos, enterprises and governments. Over the years, HFCL has emerged as a trusted partner offering sustainable high tech solutions with a commitment to provide the latest technology products to its customers. Our strong R&D expertise coupled with our global system integration services and decades of experience in fibre optics enable us to deliver innovative digital network solutions required for the most advanced networks.

The Company's in-house R&D Centres located at Gurugram & Bengaluru, along with invested R&D Houses and other R&D collaborators at different locations in India and abroad, innovate a futuristic range of technology products and solutions. HFCL has developed capabilities to provide premium quality Optical Fiber and Optical Fiber Cables, state-of-the-art telecom products including 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) products, 5G Transport Products, WiFi Systems (WiFi 6, WiFi 7), Unlicensed Band Radios, Switches, Routers and Software Defined Radios.

The Company has state-of-the-art Optical Fiber and Optical Fiber Cable manufacturing plants at Hyderabad, Optical Fiber Cable manufacturing plant in Goa and in its subsidiary HTL Limited at Chennai.

HFCL is a partner of choice for its customers across India, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa and USA. HFCL's commitment to quality and environmental sustainability inspires it to innovate solutions for the ever-evolving customer needs.

Visit www.hfcl.com for more information.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2260761/HFCL_Logo.jpg

SOURCE HFCL