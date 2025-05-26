Hexion and Smartech Unveil SmartQuality, the Latest Offering in their AI-Powered Operating Platform that Transforms Wood Panel Manufacturing

Launched at LIGNA 2025, SmartQuality improves efficiency and product quality by enabling mill operators to make real-time decisions

HANNOVER, Germany, May 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexion, a global leader in adhesives, systems and AI technologies for wood panel manufacturing, today introduced SmartQuality, the newest product in their suite of industry leading AI-powered systems that address persistent challenges in wood panel manufacturing. SmartQuality, developed by Hexion's autonomous manufacturing division, Smartech, acquired in 2024, tackles the long-standing industry dilemma of choosing between line speed and quality—delivering advanced data-driven insights that minimize these trade-offs.

SmartQuality provides operators with a real-time view of board quality, enabling improved performance that can lead to up to a 3% increase in line speed—an impact that grows even greater when combined with other Smartech solutions. In addition, the AI continuously learns from each board produced, further enhancing operational efficiency and product consistency over time specific to each customer's production line. By giving operators more control with real-time data, quality assurance improves, boosting board quality and reducing raw material used.

"With SmartQuality, we're redefining what's possible in wood panel manufacturing by leveraging AI solutions to drive faster, more precise, and more sustainable operations," said Michael Lefenfeld, President and CEO of Hexion. "This technology merges data intelligence with cutting-edge materials science to enable targeted, actionable insights that can transform production floors and elevate overall mill performance."

SmartQuality was officially launched at LIGNA 2025, the premier international conference for woodworking and wood processing, held this week in Hannover, Germany.

"SmartQuality marks another pivotal step in Hexion's strategic transformation from a materials provider to a full-service partner delivering differentiated solutions," said Hanoch Magid, CEO of Smartech.

Today, the 150-year-old company is taking a step forward in expanding its customer-first partnership model by integrating AI into industrial chemistry and manufacturing to position itself for another century of market leadership, operational excellence and innovative services that disrupt the status quo.

About Hexion

Hexion is a leading global producer of adhesives and performance materials solutions. The company provides specialty products and solutions for customers in diverse industries, including construction, agriculture, energy, automotive, and infrastructure protection. With over a century of expertise, Hexion is committed to advancing sustainable solutions that preserve natural resources and address the challenges of a changing climate. Learn more at www.hexion.com.

About Smartech

About Smartech Founded in 2005 and serving customers across North and South America, Europe and APAC, Smartech is a technology leader specializing in AI-driven manufacturing solutions that optimize efficiency, sustainability, and production quality. Its innovative tools are trusted by top-tier customers worldwide, transforming traditional manufacturing processes and setting new standards in digital automation. Learn more at https://www.smartech.com

