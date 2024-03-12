Hexaware unveils tensai GPT, a secure AI web app using Microsoft Azure Open AI Service to advance internal innovation

LONDON, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexaware, a global IT services and digital solutions leader, announced the launch of tensai GPT, an AI web app, in collaboration with Microsoft. Using Microsoft Azure Open AI Service, this AI web app will enable Hexaware employees to harness enterprise knowledge, fostering creativity across diverse industries.

The launch underscores Hexaware's commitment to enhance human-machine collaboration, leveraging its extensive technical and industry expertise. Calling the launch of tensai GPT a momentous occasion, Arun 'Rak' Ramchandran, President & Global Head – Consulting & GenAI Practice, Hi-Tech & Professional Services, Hexaware, said, "As we navigate the era of unprecedented technological advancements, the launch of tensai GPT marks a pivotal moment for Hexaware's commitment to relentless innovation."

Arun added, "It will aid our transformative journey, where advanced technological solutions and end-to-end automation redefine the hi-tech and professional services landscape. tensai GPT exemplifies our dedication to pushing the boundaries of what's possible, propelling us toward a future where Hexaware continues to lead with ingenuity, shaping industries through the seamless integration of advanced AI capabilities."

Integral to Hexaware's innovation drive, tensai GPT provides a platform for employees at all levels to contribute from ideation to implementation. Harnessing generative AI, it offers a unique blend of virtual guidance and real-world support, utilizing Hexaware's depth of expertise for client benefit.

Satyajith Mundakkal, CTO – SVP at Hexaware, said, "tensai GPT redefines our work with its secure, user-friendly design and advanced AI functionalities. Aligned with Microsoft Azure Open AI Service's no-data-for-training policy, it will be the ultimate conversation companion, enhancing productivity while addressing privacy concerns and reimagining human-machine interaction. It highlights our commitment to lead in the generative AI-driven industry transformation, where creativity, innovation, and responsible AI come together to drive excellence."

Sangita Singh, General Manager IT & ITES, Microsoft India, added, "We are committed to helping partners and customers drive innovation and holistic transformation with AI. We work together to harness generative AI to build intelligent applications that redefine user experiences. Hexaware's AI and automation capabilities help them set new benchmarks using Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service to develop advanced AI solutions that foster collaboration and transform business outcomes."

For Hexaware, which strives to attain the highest responsible and ethical AI standards, the launch of tensai GPT signifies a crucial step in its mission to advance knowledge.

