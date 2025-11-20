Hexaware Recognized as a Client Champion in the 2025 ISG Star of Excellence™ Awards

ISELIN, N.J. and LONDON, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexaware Technologies [NSE: HEXT], a global provider of IT solutions and services, announced it has been recognized as a Client Champion in the 2025 ISG Star of Excellence™ Awards, the industry's premier recognition for technology and business services providers. The honor is based on direct feedback from enterprise customers and reflects Hexaware's consistent delivery of outstanding customer service excellence.

Now in its eighth year, the ISG Star of Excellence™ Awards program is based on ISG's continuous Customer Experience (CX) research, which asks enterprises to rate their experiences with providers across six key dimensions: Collaboration and Transparency; Execution and Delivery; Innovation and Thought Leadership; Governance and Compliance; People and Cultural Fit; and Business Continuity and Flexibility.

"Being named ISG Client Champion with the highest CX score is special because it reflects what our clients experience every day. It tells us that our focus on transparency, reliability, and measurable results is making a difference. We'll keep building on that trust—with stronger execution, smarter use of AI, and a continued focus on business outcomes that matter," said R Srikrishna, CEO & Executive Director, Hexaware.

"Providers value the ISG Star of Excellence™ program as a deep source of actionable insights they can use to continuously improve customer experience," said John Boccuzzi, Jr., President, ISG Research. "The feedback we receive from enterprise clients provides unmatched visibility into how providers are performing from the customer's perspective."

"Enterprises today expect speed, transparency, and measurable outcomes as AI and intelligent automation reshape service delivery models," said Namratha Dharshan, ISG Provider Lens™ Chief Business Leader, who oversees the ISG Star of Excellence™ program. "The providers recognized this year are those translating innovation into tangible business impact."

Winners were selected from more than 2,000 service providers and vendors evaluated annually by ISG. This year's research was informed by survey responses from thousands of enterprise clients in IT, operations, procurement, business line, and vendor management roles across the Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

