Hexaware Distinguishes Itself in the 2023 Whitelane Research IT Sourcing Study, UK: Achieves Top Ranks in Digital Transformation, Account Management Quality, and Overall Customer Satisfaction

LONDON, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexaware, a global provider of IT services and solutions, today announced that it has been ranked third for overall customer satisfaction in the 2023 UK IT Sourcing Study, conducted by Whitelane Research in cooperation with PA Consulting.

Whitelane Research is a leading independent organization uniquely focused on IT outsourcing studies on trends and satisfaction across Europe. Considered one of the most comprehensive assessments of the outsourcing business, this research evaluates and ranks the top IT and cloud service providers based on key performance indicators and by segment.

The study, comprising more than 300 participants from the top IT spending organizations in the United Kingdom, has evaluated over 750 unique IT sourcing relationships and 1,400 cloud sourcing relationships. 27 IT service providers and 13 cloud providers have been assessed and ranked based on the opinion of their clients.

Hexaware's commitment to delivering innovative solutions and driving digital transformation is highlighted in the Transformation Dimension, where it has made a substantial leap from the 9th position to the 3rd position in 2023. Its focus on building lasting client relationships is evident in the Relationship Dimension, where it ranked 2nd in Account Management Quality, maintaining a high score of 85% from last year. The company's exceptional performance across the IT service tower rankings has earned it the 3rd position in both Application Services and Digital Transformation, moving up from 5th in both categories. Hexaware also ranked 3rd in general satisfaction, demonstrating the company's customer-centric values and approach. In the Service Delivery Dimension, the company has made significant strides, securing 4th position in Service Delivery Quality with a score of 79%, while moving up from the 6th position.

Expressing his appreciation, Amrinder Singh, Corporate Vice President for EMEA & APAC Operations, Hexaware said, "This success demonstrates our commitment to continually improving and adapting to the changing needs of our clients. We are proud of these achievements, which reflect our commitment to providing transformative solutions and value to our clients. As we continue to grow and scale, these rankings will keep inspiring us to keep pushing boundaries and delivering exceptional results, thereby exceeding client expectations."

Adding to this, Jef Loos, Head of Research, Europe at Whitelane said, "Hexaware's progress across various segments, including service delivery quality, account management quality, and overall satisfaction, is truly impressive and shows great potential for continued success. Their high client satisfaction, focus on customer feedback and needs, and commitment to quality are exemplary and evident in the study's findings. We congratulate them and hope they continue to excel in their business."

