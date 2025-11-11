Hexaware Deepens Google Cloud Partnership with the Launch of Advanced Insurance Solutions

Offers AI-driven Solutions for Insurance Claims Management, and Insurance Product Delivery and Management

MUMBAI, India and ISELIN, N.J. and LONDON, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexaware Technologies (NSE: HEXT), a global provider of IT solutions and services, today announced the launch of two new insurance solutions developed exclusively for Google Cloud. The offerings strengthen Hexaware's collaboration with Google and reflect a shared focus on accelerating digital transformation through automation, AI, and scalable cloud-native architectures for the insurance industry.

Hexaware's parametric claims solution automates the full life cycle of parametric insurance claims. The platform integrates data from trusted, real-time sources, including IMD, NOAA, global satellite networks, and Google Earth Engine, for continuous environmental monitoring. Utilizing the Agent-to-Agent Protocol, self-governing AI agents autonomously handle trigger detection, data validation, and claims settlement. This framework shortens settlement timelines from weeks to mere hours, providing unprecedented efficiency. All operational data is unified within Google BigQuery, serving as a robust knowledge fabric that ensures immutable transparency and comprehensive auditability across the entire claims process.

Hexaware's intelligent platform reimagines the insurance product delivery life cycle. It equips brokers, (re)insurers, and MGAs with an AI-assisted, no/low-code environment that transitions product development from rigid, manual processes to a faster, more flexible innovation hub with API-based integration. Powered by Vertex AI and Gemini Enterprise, it enables the autonomous creation and configuration of new insurance products directly from natural-language prompts and unstructured documentation. Leveraging the Agent-to-Agent Protocol, autonomous agents manage configuration, testing, and deployment cycles. The platform utilizes NotebookLM for accelerated analysis and summarization and integrates conversational analytics in Looker on a BigQuery data foundation, providing real-time, business-driven insights.

Shantanu Baruah, President & Global Head – Healthcare, Life Sciences & Insurance, Hexaware, said, "These solutions build on our ongoing partnership with Google Cloud and are designed to help brokers, (re)insurers and MGA firms modernize two of the most critical parts of their value chain—claims and insurance product development—through automation and intelligence."

"We're pleased to collaborate with Hexaware in applying the power of Google Cloud's data and AI capabilities to deliver measurable impact for the insurance industry, supported by Hexaware's domain and delivery expertise in the insurance sector. We're excited to commence this journey with the launch of the 'Intelligent Product Factory (IPF)' and 'ParaClaims' for parametric claims solutions," said Christina Lucas, Global Director & Market Leader, Insurance, Google. "Together, we're enabling brokers, (re)insurers and MGAs to operate with greater speed, transparency, and agility."

"Our partnership with Google Cloud continues to deepen as we engineer insurance solutions natively on its platform, aligning to industry needs around scale, governance, and speed of change," said Apurva Kadakia, Global Head – Cloud, Hexaware.

The launch forms part of Hexaware's broader program to develop cloud-first capabilities that support the future of insurance operations.

About Hexaware

Hexaware is a global technology and business process services company. Every day, Hexawarians wake up with a singular purpose: to create smiles through great people and technology. With offices across the world, we empower enterprises worldwide to realize digital transformation at scale and speed by partnering with them to build, transform, run, and optimize their technology and business processes. Learn more about Hexaware at https://hexaware.com.

