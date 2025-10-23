Hexaware Appoints Eravi Gopan to Lead High Tech, Products, and Platforms Globally

MUMBAI, India, ISELIN, N.J. and LONDON, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexaware Technologies (NSE: HEXT), a global IT solutions company, announced the appointment of Eravi Gopan as President and Global Head – High Tech, Products, and Platforms. He will lead Hexaware's global strategy, growth, and client success initiatives across the vertical.

With deep experience in SaaS, AI, and technology services, Eravi is recognized for building and scaling businesses across geographies and industry verticals. He has led high-growth teams in venture-funded Silicon Valley start-ups, large global enterprises, and partnered deeply with foundational technology companies. He served as Chief Revenue Officer at a Google Ventures-backed SaaS platform, where he led a successful transformation and acquisition, and more recently as the first Chief Commercial Officer of an Accel Ventures-backed enterprise AI startup.

A mentor at the Founder Institute, Silicon Valley and an advisor to multiple startups, Eravi previously spent a long tenure at Wipro, where he built several first-time businesses across diverse industry verticals. He was part of the senior leadership team that scaled Wipro's global technology business and, in his last role, served as Global Business Head for Platforms and Software Products.

As AI, data, and partner ecosystems reshape how technology products and platforms build, sell, and deliver value, Eravi's appointment underscores Hexaware's focus on helping clients drive AI adoption, modernize platforms, accelerate new product introductions, and drive measurable outcomes. With its well differentiated offerings in AI and cloud life cycle as the foundation, Hexaware is committed to enabling software, platform, and high tech companies to improve velocity, reliability, and unit economics while strengthening end-customer experiences.

R Srikrishna, CEO & Executive Director, Hexaware, said, "Eravi's blend of SaaS and AI leadership, across startups and large enterprises, is exactly what our clients need as platform partnerships and AI-driven delivery become standard. He will help scale our High Tech, Products, and Platforms business with a clear focus on customer value."

Commenting on his appointment, Eravi Gopan said, "I'm honored and excited to lead Hexaware's High Tech, Products, and Platforms business at this pivotal moment. Backed by Carlyle and driven by exceptional talent, Hexaware stands at the intersection of technology, enterprise transformation, AI innovation, and outcomes. We have a tremendous opportunity to accelerate growth, both for Hexaware and our customers, by building a powerful, symbiotic ecosystem with the world's leading technology and AI platforms."

Eravi holds degrees in electronics engineering and business management and lives in the San Francisco Bay Area.

This appointment reflects Hexaware's continued focus on strengthening domain leadership and scaling vertical-centric growth to address the evolving needs of global clients.

Hexaware is a global technology and business process services company. Every day, Hexawarians wake up with a singular purpose: to create smiles through great people and technology. With offices across the world, we empower enterprises worldwide to realize digital transformation at scale and speed by partnering with them to build, transform, run, and optimize their technology and business processes. Learn more about Hexaware at https://hexaware.com.

