Hexaware Achieves 97th Percentile Standing in S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment

MUMBAI, India and ISELIN, N.J. and LONDON, Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexaware Technologies (NSE: HEXT) Limited, a global provider of IT solutions and services, recorded a score of 83 out of 100 in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA), placing the company in the 97th percentile of its industry as of September 15, 2025. Within the same industry universe, the current average score is 34/100.

The CSA is an industry-specific benchmark that evaluates how companies manage sustainability risks and opportunities, combining company responses with public information across Environmental, Social, Governance, and Economic dimensions through a double materiality lens.

Hexaware's assessment points to strong outcomes in Human Capital Management, Climate Strategy, and Corporate Governance. The Social dimension contributed the most to the result, followed by Governance and Economic, then Environmental. Hexaware reported very high data availability, with 97 percent of required and additional ESG disclosures provided. There have been no recent controversies affecting the company's standing.

"Keen focus and steady execution lead to durable results. An 83 is a measured outcome that reflects how we run the firm," said R Srikrishna, CEO & Executive Director, Hexaware. "We'll continue to publish clear targets and progress and tie our work to outcomes for clients and colleagues."

"ESG sits inside our risk framework and our operating rhythm," said Uma Thomas, Chief Risk Officer, Hexaware. "Our teams have advanced talent programs, credible climate planning, and accountable governance across markets. This score is built on transparent reporting and day-to-day decisions."

Results are time-stamped, reflecting performance at a given point, with percentiles updated as additional 2025 scores are published.

This high percentile standing reflects Hexaware's sustained effort to make sustainability part of its strategy, culture, and everyday decisions.

