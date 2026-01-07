Hexagon Robotics collaborates with Microsoft to advance the field of humanoid robots

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexagon Robotics is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Microsoft aimed at advancing humanoid robots with a focus on:

Redefining data-driven, adaptive manufacturing through deep technology collaboration

Scaling of physical AI frameworks across imitation learning, reinforcement learning, and multimodal vision-language-action models

Jointly engage customers to deploy AI-driven robotics powered by Microsoft Azure and bring automation from concept to factory floor

Combining Hexagon Robotics' expertise in sensor fusion, robotics, and spatial intelligence and Microsoft's strengths in cloud computing and scalable platforms, including Fabric Real-Time Intelligence in Microsoft Fabric, Azure IoT Operations, and Azure App Service, the two companies will work together to provide production-ready humanoid solutions for manipulation and inspection use cases, first targeting automotive, aerospace, manufacturing and logistic industries.

"The strategic partnership with Microsoft is a big step towards realising our vision to build an autonomous future and address labour shortage across vital industries," said Arnaud Robert, President, Hexagon Robotics. "We are excited to collaborate with Microsoft to advance our Physical AI roadmap and deploy high-performing and adaptable humanoid solutions for our customers".

Humanoid robots are expected to reshape many industries by enabling new levels of autonomy and efficiency while keeping humans in the loop. The partnership will tackle several existing deployment challenges, such as data management, one-shot imitation learning, and training for multimodal AI models. Through this collaboration, Hexagon's industrial humanoid robot, AEON, has already demonstrated real-time defect detection and operational intelligence.

"This partnership with Hexagon Robotics marks a pivotal moment in bridging the gap between cutting-edge humanoid robot innovation and real-world industrial impact. By combining AEON's sensor fusion and spatial intelligence with Microsoft Azure's scalable AI and cloud infrastructure, we're empowering customers to deploy adaptive, AI-powered humanoid robots that advance autonomous manufacturing from the factory floor to the global supply chain," said Aaron Schnieder, VP of Engineering and Emerging Technologies at Microsoft.

Together, Hexagon Robotics and Microsoft are committed to addressing workforce challenges and enhancing operational efficiency across a breadth of industries with intelligent, scalable, and autonomous solutions.

About Hexagon:

Hexagon is the global leader in measurement technologies. We provide the confidence that vital industries rely on to build, navigate, and innovate. From microns to Mars, our solutions ensure productivity, quality, safety, and sustainability in everything from manufacturing and construction to mining and autonomous systems.

Hexagon (Nasdaq Stockholm: HEXA B) has approximately 24,800 employees in 50 countries and net sales of approximately 5.4bn EUR.

Learn more at hexagon.com.