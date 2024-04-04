Hexagon rebrands Qognify, reaffirming commitment to physical security

Qognify adopts Hexagon's corporate identity, signalling a strong future of innovation and added value for customers

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexagon's Safety, Infrastructure & Geospatial division announced Qognify, a leading provider of physical security solutions, has officially adopted the Hexagon corporate identity and fully integrated into the division as the physical security business unit. Following the acquisition of Qognify by Hexagon in April 2023, this event marks a new era in physical security and public safety innovation, enabling customers to safeguard their assets, infrastructure and communities.

More than 4,000 organizations worldwide depend on Qognify's powerful video management software and physical security information management solutions. The combined strength of these products and Hexagon's wider portfolio, including public safety solutions that help to protect one billion people, provides customers more options to increase situational awareness, streamline operations and mitigate risks. Many organizations from both the private and public sectors are already using Qognify physical security solutions in combination with other Hexagon solutions, creating a powerful ecosystem of technologies.

Mladen Stojic, President of Government, Transportation, Defense and Security at Hexagon's Safety, Infrastructure & Geospatial division states: "By rebranding and integrating Qognify into Hexagon, we are fostering a culture of innovation and collaboration. It will enable us to deliver cutting-edge technologies that will redefine the future of physical security and public safety. As one, we will unlock synergies for enhanced capabilities, bring added value to customers and expand our reach into additional markets."

Hexagon will continue to leverage the strong global partner network established by Qognify, providing partners the opportunity to take advantage of Hexagon's position as a worldwide technology leader. Partners can tap into new business areas, as well as serve existing clients with a truly holistic solution set from a single trusted source.

Hexagon is also committed to progressing the VMS upgrade program. The program enables customers of Qognify's Ocularis and NiceVision products to move to Qognify VMS and benefit from new, advanced capabilities.

Customers and partners will have the opportunity to experience Hexagon's physical security solutions and explore its wider portfolio of technologies at events around the world, including Hexagon LIVE EMEA in Wiesbaden, Germany, and ISC West in Las Vegas.

To learn more about Hexagon's physical security solutions, visit hxgnsecurity.com.

