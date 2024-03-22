Hexagon Composites ASA: Notice of Annual General Meeting

News provided by

Hexagon Composites ASA

22 Mar, 2024, 08:26 GMT

OSLO, Norway, March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Annual General Meeting of Hexagon Composites ASA (OSE: HEX.OL) will be held on 17 April 2024 at 12:30 CEST at the company's offices in Korsegata 4B, Aalesund, Norway.

Please find attached the following documents:

  • The notice of Annual General Meeting including attendance/proxy forms and the Board of Directors' proposed resolutions for the Annual General Meeting
  • Recommendations from the Nomination Committee
  • The remuneration report 2023
  • Guidelines for remuneration of executive management 2024

All documents related to the Annual General Meeting, including the annual report 2023 are available at https://hexagongroup.com/annual-general-meeting-2024

For more information:
Ingrid Aarsnes, VP Investor Relations & ESG, Hexagon Composites ASA
Email: ingrid.aarsnes@hexagongroup.com

About Hexagon Composites ASA
Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation, and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility, industrial and consumer applications. Learn more at www.hexagongroup.com and follow @HexagonASA on Twitter and LinkedIn.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/hexagon-composites-asa/r/hexagon-composites-asa--notice-of-annual-general-meeting,c3950242

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/22853/3950242/9a019aa467c96ff5.pdf

Notice of Annual General Meeting 2024 incl proxy and attendance forms

https://mb.cision.com/Public/22853/3950242/acb78d5c4834dc83.pdf

Recommendation from the Nomination Committee

https://mb.cision.com/Public/22853/3950242/92d64fb930c63460.pdf

Hexagon Composites Remuneration report 2023

https://mb.cision.com/Public/22853/3950242/8642e29b9625f5f3.pdf

Guidelines for remuneration of executive management 2024

Also from this source

Hexagon Composites ASA: Total Return Swap agreement extended

Hexagon Composites refers to the Stock Exchange announcement from 29 June 2023 where a Total Return Swap ("TRS") agreement with the Company's Nordic...

Hexagon Agility receives orders for Class 8 series trucks piloting the new Cummins X15N CNG engine

Hexagon Agility, the world's leading provider of (renewable) natural gas fuels systems, confirms new orders for CNG / RNG fuel system installations...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Oil & Energy

Image1

Accounting News & Issues

News Releases in Similar Topics