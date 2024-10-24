OSLO, Norway, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexagon Composites ASA's third quarter 2024 results will be released on 7 November 2024 at 07:00 am CET.

Knut Flakk, Chair of the Board and David Bandele, CFO will present the results at 08:30 am the same morning.

The presentation will be held in the Auditorium at Hexagon's location in Oslo, Haakon VIIs gate 2, on the lower level. It will also be broadcasted live via: https://channel.royalcast.com/hegnarmedia/#!/hegnarmedia/20241107_3

For further information:

David Bandele, CFO, Hexagon Composites ASA

Telephone: +47 920 91 483 | david.bandele@hexagongroup.com

About Hexagon Composites ASA

Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility and industrial applications. Learn more at www.hexagongroup.com and follow @HexagonASA on X and LinkedIn.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/hexagon-composites-asa/r/hexagon-composites-asa--invitation-to-third-quarter-2024-results,c4055508