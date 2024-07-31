Hexagon Composites ASA: Invitation to second quarter 2024 results

News provided by

Hexagon Composites ASA

31 Jul, 2024, 12:55 GMT

OSLO, Norway, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexagon Composites ASA's second quarter 2024 results will be released on 15 August 2024 at 07:00 am CEST.  

Knut Flakk, Chair of the Board and David Bandele, CFO will present the results at 08:30 am the same morning. 

The presentation will be held in the Auditorium at Hexagon's location in Oslo, Haakon VIIs gate 2, on the lower level. It will also be broadcasted live via: Hexagon Composites ASA Webcast Q2 2024(royalcast.com)

For further information:  
Ingrid Aarsnes, VP Investor Relations and ESG, Hexagon Composites ASA  
Telephone: +47 950 38 364 | ingrid.aarsnes@hexagongroup.com   

About Hexagon Composites ASA 

Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility and industrial applications. Learn more at www.hexagongroup.com and follow @HexagonASA on X and LinkedIn. 

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.

https://news.cision.com/hexagon-composites-asa/r/hexagon-composites-asa--invitation-to-second-quarter-2024-results,c4020091

Also from this source

Hexagon Agility receives new order for Mobile Pipeline modules

Hexagon Agility, a business of Hexagon Composites, has received an order for Mobile Pipeline® TITAN modules from a global leading industrial gas...

Hexagon Composites ASA - Sale of Hexagon Ragasco to Worthington Enterprises completed

Hexagon Composites (HEX.OL) is pleased to announce that the sale of Hexagon Ragasco to Worthington Enterprises announced 29 May 2024 was closed today....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Oil & Energy

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

News Releases in Similar Topics