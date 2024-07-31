Hexagon Composites ASA: Invitation to second quarter 2024 results

OSLO, Norway, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexagon Composites ASA's second quarter 2024 results will be released on 15 August 2024 at 07:00 am CEST.

Knut Flakk, Chair of the Board and David Bandele, CFO will present the results at 08:30 am the same morning.

The presentation will be held in the Auditorium at Hexagon's location in Oslo, Haakon VIIs gate 2, on the lower level. It will also be broadcasted live via: Hexagon Composites ASA Webcast Q2 2024(royalcast.com)

For further information:

Ingrid Aarsnes, VP Investor Relations and ESG, Hexagon Composites ASA

Telephone: +47 950 38 364 | ingrid.aarsnes@hexagongroup.com

About Hexagon Composites ASA

Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility and industrial applications. Learn more at www.hexagongroup.com and follow @HexagonASA on X and LinkedIn.

