Hexagon Composites ASA: Invitation to first quarter 2024 results

News provided by

Hexagon Composites ASA

30 Apr, 2024, 12:09 GMT

OSLO, Norway, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexagon Composites ASA's first quarter 2024 results will be released on 8 May 2024 at 07:00 am CET. The results will be presented at 08:30 am the same morning.

The presentation will be held in the Auditorium at Hexagon's location in Oslo, Haakon VIIs gate 2, on the lower level. It will also be broadcasted live via: https://channel.royalcast.com/hegnarmedia/#!/hegnarmedia/20240508_6

For further information:  
Ingrid Aarsnes, VP Investor Relations and ESG, Hexagon Composites ASA
Telephone: +47 950 38 364 | ingrid.aarsnes@hexagongroup.com

About Hexagon Composites ASA
Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility, industrial and consumer applications. Learn more at www.hexagongroup.com and follow @HexagonASA on X and LinkedIn.

News Releases in Similar Topics