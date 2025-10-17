Hexagon Composites ASA: Acquisition of SES Composites successfully completed

Hexagon Composites ASA

17 Oct, 2025, 06:04 GMT

OSLO, Norway, Oct. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement on 14 July 2025, regarding the acquisition of SES Composites.

Hexagon Composites is pleased to announce that the acquisition has been successfully completed today. The purchase price for the remaining shares ended at EUR 5.1 million and was settled with 1,772,304 Hexagon Composites ASA (ticker: HEX) shares and 16,364,607 Hexagon Purus ASA (ticker: HPUR) shares. Following the transaction, Hexagon Composites ASA holds 148,214,226 (34.6%) shares in Hexagon Purus, and 544,859 treasury shares.

For more information:
David Bandele, CFO, Hexagon Composites
Telephone +47 920 91 483 I david.bandele@hexagongroup.com 

About Hexagon Composites 
Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility and industrial applications. Learn more at hexagongroup.com and follow Hexagon Composites on LinkedIn

