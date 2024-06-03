Hexagon Composites ASA - Sale of Hexagon Ragasco to Worthington Enterprises completed

OSLO, Norway, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexagon Composites (HEX.OL) is pleased to announce that the sale of Hexagon Ragasco to Worthington Enterprises announced 29 May 2024 was closed today. 

For more information: 
Karen Romer, SVP Communications, Hexagon Composites ASA 
Telephone: +47 950 74 950 | karen.romer@hexagongroup.com

Ingrid Aarsnes, VP Investor Relations and ESG, Hexagon Composites ASA 
Telephone: +47 950 38 364 | ingrid.aarsnes@hexagongroup.com 

About Hexagon Composites 

Hexagon Composites (OSE: HEX.OL) is a world leader in composite cylinder technology and related systems that delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation, and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility, industrial and consumer applications. 

Learn more at hexagongroup.com and follow @HexagonASA on X and LinkedIn. 

