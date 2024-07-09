Hexagon Agility receives new order for Mobile Pipeline modules

OSLO, Norway, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexagon Agility, a business of Hexagon Composites, has received an order for Mobile Pipeline® TITAN modules from a global leading industrial gas company. The modules will be used to support growth in a key industrial gas market.

The order has an estimated value of USD 12.8 million (approx. NOK 135 million), and represents the continued diversification of Mobile Pipeline into new market segments.

Reducing emissions and cost

The all-composite design of the TITAN cylinders and high-strength steel frame enables the safe transport of nearly double the gas capacity of steel tube trailers. This results in fewer trips to deliver the same amount of gas, improving operational efficiency and reduces total cost of ownership and transportation emissions.

"We are proud to provide our customers with solutions that drive their business and the industry forward," said Mark Babcock, Senior Director of Mobile Pipeline at Hexagon Agility.

About the market

The competitive landscape of the industrial gas market has intensified globally over the past decade. Cost effective solutions that improve distribution efficiency are essential to delivering supply chain reliability and value for industrial gas customers.

Timing

Deliveries of the modules are scheduled to start in the fourth quarter of 2024.

For more information:

Karen Romer, SVP Communications, Hexagon Composites ASA

Telephone: +47 950 74 950 | karen.romer@hexagongroup.com

Ingrid Aarsnes, VP Investor Relations and ESG, Hexagon Composites ASA

Telephone: +47 950 38 364 | ingrid.aarsnes@hexagongroup.com



About Hexagon Agility

Hexagon Agility, a business of Hexagon Composites, is a leading global provider of clean fuel solutions for commercial vehicles and gas transportation solutions. Products offered include (renewable) natural gas storage and distribution systems, Type 4 composite natural gas cylinders, and (renewable) natural gas vehicle fuel systems. These products transport clean gaseous fuels and enable customers to reduce emissions while saving operating costs. Learn more at hexagonagility.com and follow @HexagonAgility on X and LinkedIn.

About Hexagon Composites ASA

Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility and industrial applications. Learn more at hexagongroup.com and follow @HexagonASA on X and LinkedIn.

