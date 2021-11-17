HEVO Launches New App to Kill Electric Vehicle "Charge Anxiety"

Veteran-Led Company's "Journey App" Tackles Frustrations Caused by Poor EV Charging Experience

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today HEVO announces the launch of its new electric vehicle (EV) charging app, Journey. When planning trips, it's still too arduous for EV drivers to find available charging stations that work, are located on their route, and are in safe facilities. This "charge anxiety" makes the EV driving experience exhausting and further hampers the mass adoption of EVs.

Journey betters the charging experience by providing drivers with planning tools tailored to each driver's specific needs. Drivers can quickly find and book chargers on their planned routes, ensure their vehicles never drop below-selected charge levels, and plan trips by estimating their vehicle's battery usage.

"The poor EV charging experience has been well-chronicled," states Jeremy McCool, HEVO Founder and CEO. "Journey is the simple solution to charge anxiety. From the convenience of their phone, it allows drivers to plan and control their EV charging experience across multiple charging networks."

HEVO is integrating the OCCP compliant Journey cloud and app into EVs in collaboration with leading OEMs and Tier 1 auto suppliers. After a private BETA in select cities, the app will be released worldwide at the end of Q1 2022 on both iOS and Android.

The HEVO Vision

Decorated US Army veteran Jeremy McCool founded HEVO to provide safe, seamless, and universal wireless charging equipment and software that dramatically improves the EV charging experience.

HEVO's initial hardware product is its wireless charger: Rezonant E8. The E8 is an 8kW Level 2 charger that is the only wireless and plugin-capable charger in the world. The E8 is backed by best-in-class technology that includes a blend of proprietary and patented hardware and software. It's the first and only wireless charger tested to the SAE-J2954 specifications, and it has also completed UL-2750 safety testing. This makes the E8 the only wireless charger compliant with both standards required for commercial deployment.

"We have always been focused on increasing EV adoption, and Journey and Rezonant accelerate this outcome by improving the EV charging experience everywhere," states McCool. "The future of charging is wireless, and no company is better positioned to lead this new era than HEVO."

To learn more about Journey, Rezonant E8, and HEVO, visit:

https://hevo.com

Media Contact: Ryan Merchant, r.merchant@hevopower.com

