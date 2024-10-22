Hevo Data Now Available on Google Cloud Marketplace

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hevo Data, a leading cloud-based data integration platform, is now available on Google Cloud Marketplace, simplifying the way organizations leverage their Google Cloud data. This integration empowers Google Cloud customers to seamlessly synchronize data from over 150 pre-built connectors, including popular sources like Google Analytics, Google Ads, Google Cloud Storage, and Google Drive, directly into their BigQuery data warehouse.

With this integration, prospective users can easily search for and purchase Hevo Data on Google Cloud Marketplace. Additionally, existing Google Cloud Marketplace customers can leverage their unused Google Cloud committed spend to acquire Hevo Data's services.

"Having Hevo Data available on Google Cloud Marketplace provides an opportunity for businesses to simplify their data engineering workflows and maximize their existing cloud investments," said Manish Jethani, CEO and Co-Founder of Hevo Data. "Hevo's no-code approach makes data integration and analysis faster and more efficient, especially for businesses seeking agility in their data-driven initiatives."

"Bringing Hevo Data to Google Cloud Marketplace will help customers quickly deploy, manage, and grow the data integration platform on Google Cloud's trusted, global infrastructure," said Dai Vu, Managing Director, Marketplace & ISV GTM Programs at Google Cloud. "Hevo Data can now securely scale and support customers on their digital transformation journeys."

Hevo Data offers customers the ability to scale their data integration and transformation processes in a Google Cloud native environment. Key features include:

Effortless implementation with pre-built connectors for 150+ data sources Seamless connection to Google Cloud services, especially BigQuery No-code, drag-and-drop interface for rapid data pipeline setup without additional engineering work Automatic scaling to accommodate growing data volumes Secure and efficient data delivery across multiple sources and destinations

About Hevo Data

Hevo Data is a leading cloud-based data integration platform that empowers businesses to centralize data from diverse sources. Hevo's pre-built connectors, robust transformation capabilities, and secure data pipelines enable seamless data movement into data warehouses like Google Cloud's BigQuery. Thousands of businesses worldwide use Hevo Data to gain a unified view of their data and unlock valuable business insights.

Learn more at https://hevodata.com/

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2410440/Hevo_Data_Logo.jpg