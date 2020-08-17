HEVC Advance Licensors bring HEVC Patent Infringement Suits against Vestel and Xiaomi in Düsseldorf Regional Court

Mas Elektronik becomes HEVC Advance Patent Pool Licensee

BOSTON, Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HEVC Advance ("Advance") today announced that certain patent owners in the HEVC Advance HEVC/H.265 Patent Pool have filed separate patent infringement proceedings in the Düsseldorf Regional Court in Germany against Vestel Germany GmbH ("Vestel") and Xiaomi Technology Germany GmbH, Xiaomi Technology Netherlands B.V., Xiaomi Technology France S.A.S., and Xiaomi Inc. ("Xiaomi") for infringing patents essential to the HEVC/H.265 digital video coding standard. According to the complaints, Vestel offers television and set-top-boxes in Germany which incorporate HEVC/H.265 technology, and Xiaomi offers mobile products in Germany which incorporate HEVC/H.265 technology.

Advance further announces that MAS Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft ("MAS") has become a licensee in the HEVC Advance Patent Pool. This follows the recent favorable judgments and granted injunctions received by HEVC Advance Licensors' GE Video Compression, LLC, Dolby International AB and Koninklijke Philips N.V. in patent infringement proceedings brought before the Düsseldorf Regional Court in Germany against MAS for infringing patents essential to the HEVC/H.265 digital video coding standard. The Court found that all the asserted patents were infringed by MAS' offering HEVC/H.265 compliant products (Set-top boxes, TVs, and tablet computers), and, importantly, the Court also found that the Advance license terms and royalty rates offered to MAS were fair, reasonable, and non-discriminatory ("FRAND"). As a result of MAS becoming a licensee, all legal disputes related to patent infringement proceedings brought by the three plaintiffs have been resolved.

About HEVC Advance

HEVC Advance LLC is an independent licensing administrator company formed to lead the development, administration, and management of patent pools for licensing essential patents of the most important standards-based video codec technologies. Advance provides a transparent and efficient licensing mechanism for both patent owners and patent implementers. For more information about Advance, visit www.hevcadvance.com.

Contact: press@hevcadvance.com

Related Links

http://www.hevcadvance.com



SOURCE HEVC Advance