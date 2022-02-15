Hesperidin Market Revenue to Reach US$ 384.3 Mn by 2031, TMR Study

- Validation of cutaneous function of hesperidin classified as bioflavonoids offers promising opportunities for use in skincare products

- Rising preference for plant-based ingredients in the manufacture of health supplements that help prevent infections and have proven health benefits boosts demand in hesperidin market

ALBANY, N.Y., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The surging demand from a number of end-use industries, including pharmaceuticals, cosmetics & personal care, and food & beverage, the hesperidin market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2031.

Hesperidin finds substantial clinical use to treat varicose veins, hemorrhoids, and improved blood circulation due to its anti-inflammatory, anti-bacterial, and anti-viral properties. Continued R&D of hesperidin producers to further discover functional and therapeutic properties to translate into revenue benefits for hesperidin market. For instance, Auraleafs Labs Private Limited – a key player in the hesperidin market focuses on R&D to develop the best possible products for diverse sectors. The company is also engaged in R&D for client-specific products, and examines methods to cut costs and standardize products.

Get PDF Brochure for More Insights – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=44691

Hesperidin is witnessing an upsurge in demand during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. Individuals are making concerted efforts to consume citrus fruits such as oranges and lemons in their natural form or in the form of nutritional supplements. This provides opportunities in the hesperidin market.

Hesperidin Market – Key Findings of Report

Growing preference for phytochemicals-rich cosmetics & personal care products due to their pharmacological and biological properties fuels the demand for hesperidin, which is obtained from citrus fruits and other fruits and vegetables. Consistent R&D to establish the use of hesperidin as phytochemicals to present profitable opportunities for hesperidin market.

Functional properties of hesperidin to reduce the physiological signs of aging, maintenance of skin water balance, and UV ray absorption are leading to its prominence in cosmetics and personal care products

Growing use of hesperidin to complement bioflavonoid products for cutaneous functions such as wound healing, anti-inflammation, antimicrobial, and UV protection to create new revenue streams in hesperidin market. Incidence of adverse cutaneous reactions associated with skincare products provides promising opportunities for R&D to develop hesperidin-based skincare products.

Rising spending on hesperidin nutritional supplements its health benefits and for therapeutic properties boosts growth

Get Covid 19 Analysis: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=44691

Distinguishing characteristic of hesperidin of excellent ocular bioavailability makes it first-rated for the treatment of ocular disorders

North America is anticipated to hold a large share of the hesperidin market over the forecast period. Factors such as rising applications of hesperidin for treating various health conditions including hemorrhoids and varicose veins, and increasing shift toward plant-based foods fuel the growth of the hesperidin market in the region.

is anticipated to hold a large share of the hesperidin market over the forecast period. Factors such as rising applications of hesperidin for treating various health conditions including hemorrhoids and varicose veins, and increasing shift toward plant-based foods fuel the growth of the hesperidin market in the region. The U.S. registered 1,776 MT of demand for hesperidin in 2021, which accounts for 88.35% of the share of the hesperidin market in North America . Consistent product development in healthcare & pharmaceutical industries and rising demand for hesperidin due to its therapeutic properties are some key factors for high sales of hesperidin in the region.

Make an Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=44691

Hesperidin Market – Growth Drivers

Classification of hesperidin as citrus bioflavonoids for a number of clinical applications to increase blood flow, minimize bodily edema, and lower cholesterol levels creates ample opportunities in hesperidin market

Presence of several useful skin rejuvenating and skin healing components in hesperidin present in citrus fruits, and other fruits and vegetables accounts for substantial use in cosmetic products

Hesperidin Market – Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the hesperidin market are:

Achemo Corporation

BOCSCI Inc.

Benepure Corporation

Chengdu Runde Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Haihang Industry

NAGASE & CO. LTD.

Zhejiang Kangle Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

Auraleafs Labs Private Limited

BioCrick Co. Ltd.

Bolise Co. Limited

Morre-Tec Industries Inc.

Di'ao Pharma

Plantnat

VIVAN Life Sciences

The hesperidin market is segmented as follows;

Hesperidin Market, by Application

Pharmaceuticals

Dietary Supplements Industry

Food & Beverage Industry

Cosmetic & Personal Care Industry

Hesperidin Market, by Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Food & Beverages Industry battles Tangible Impact of Economic and Cultural changes, Explore Transparency Market Research's award-winning coverage of the global Food & Beverages Market:

High Protein and Cauli Bowls Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/high-protein-and-cauli-bowls-market.html

Cheese Ball Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/cheese-ball-market.html

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact

Mr. Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Press Release Source: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/hesperidin-market.htm

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1682871/TMR_Logo_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Transparency Market Research