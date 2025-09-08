Hesai Showcases Next-Gen High-Performance Lidars at IAA Mobility 2025, Mass Production Expected in 2026

MUNICH, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hesai Technology (Nasdaq: HSAI), the global leader in lidar solutions, will showcase its latest high-performance lidar portfolio at the premier automotive event, IAA Mobility 2025, held from September 9–12 in Munich, Germany.

Among the highlights is Hesai's automotive-grade ultra-long-range lidar ETX, setting a new industry benchmark with the world's highest channel count and ranging capability (1). Complementing ETX, the fully solid-state FTX fills perception blind spots for L3/L4 vehicles with the world's widest field of view. Hesai will also showcase ATX, its best-selling lidar for L2 assisted driving, which continues to lead the market.

As the star product of Hesai's IAA Mobility showcase, ETX stands out with its unmatched 800-channel count, 400 m ranging capability at 10% reflectivity, and finest resolution at 0.05° × 0.025°. Designed for L3 and L4 autonomous driving, it is built on the world's first fully developed in-house digital single-photon platform, which integrates three core modules: laser emission, single-photon detection, and signal processing. While strictly adhering to Class 1 eye safety standards, ETX significantly enhances the perception of autonomous vehicles. Despite its industry-leading performance, ETX has a compact 32 mm height that is 35% smaller than comparable products (2), making it ideal for seamless behind-the-windshield integration.

ETX has already been selected by a global OEM for multiple vehicle models. Mass production is expected in 2026, accelerating large-scale deployment of L3 autonomous driving worldwide.

Visitors will have the first opportunity to experience ETX's behind-the-windshield solution and live point cloud demonstration at Hesai's (Hall B3, Booth A10), made possible through collaborations with leading windshield manufacturers AGC Wideye and Saint-Gobain Sekurit.

Leveraging solid-state electronic scanning, FTX delivers up to 180° x 140° field of view with more than double the resolution of its previous generation. It is 66% lighter than its prior model (3), with an exposed optical window of just 50 × 30 mm, enabling flexible integration for precise detection of low obstacles such as road posts, while supporting autonomous parking and safe lane changes. FTX is slated for mass production in 2026.

Notes:

1. Refers to long-range automotive lidars at mass or near-mass production stage.

2. Compared with high-performance lidars with over 500 channels.

3. Compared with previous-generation solid-state lidar FT120.