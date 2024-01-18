HERO DUBAI DESERT CLASSIC: RORY MCILROY TEES OFF A HISTORIC WEEK WITH A REMARKABLE DRIVE FROM THE ICONIC ATLANTIS THE ROYAL, DUBAI

• Ahead of the start of the landmark 35th edition of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, McIlroy performed a dramatic hole-in-one scene from the top of the Atlantis The Royal, Dubai

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rory McIlroy began his quest for glory at the 35th Hero Dubai Desert Classic with an impressive show on top of the iconic Atlantis The Royal, Dubai. The defending champion is searching for his fourth coveted Dallah trophy with the Rolex Series event set to begin at Emirates Golf Club on Thursday.

The introduction to the biggest golf event of the year saw McIlroy land the perfect start with a dream hole-in-one before plays begins on Thursday 18th January. The World No. 2 and three-time winner of the region’s longest running golf event aims to win his fourth Dallah Trophy at Emirates Golf Club

In Rory-like fashion, McIlroy produced a dramatic hole-in-one scene to celebrate the start of the tournament, and the region's longest running golf event. McIlroy, champion of the Majlis course in 2009, 2015, and 2023, aims to etch his name in history as the first-ever four-time champion of the illustrious event.

Returning to the city he once called his second home, McIlroy expressed his excitement, saying: "I'm thrilled to be back on the Majlis this weekend, a course filled with great memories – from the very start of my career to last year's exciting finish. Dubai holds a special place in my heart, and it's been amazing to witness the dynamic evolution of the city year on year when I return. The view from where we're standing now is a testament to that. I am really looking forward to this weekend."

McIlroy will face competition from an elite field of golf's top talents, with Major Winners, Pádraig Harrington and Francesco Molinari, World No.9 and reigning Open Champion Brian Harman, as well as fellow Ryder Cup winning teammates Luke Donald, Tommy Fleetwood and Tyrrell Hatton among the star-studded names set to take part this weekend.

This year's tournament is the first GEO-Certified event in the Middle East, the first in the DP World Tour's Rolex Series, and is testament to Dubai's rapid expansion in becoming a global hub for world-class sport and entertainment, which always attracts the biggest names in respective industries.

The Hero Dubai Desert Classic will take place from Thursday 18th January through to the final day on Sunday 21st January 2024 as part of the kick off to this year's Rolex Series.

For more information on this year's Hero Dubai Desert Classic, please visit: dubaidesertclassic.com

