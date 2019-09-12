Hermetic Solutions Group Aligns With DIMAC Red

TINTON FALLS, New Jersey, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hermetic Solutions Group ("HSG" or the "Company"), a leading global provider of mission-critical, highly engineered component and protection solutions is pleased to announce the appointment of DIMAC Red S.p.A. ("Dimac Red" or "Dimac") as our exclusive representation of HSG in Italy, Spain, and Portugal.

Established in 1979 dedicated to serving the market with high reliability electronic products, Dimac Red offers a wide range of passive, active and now packaging products in the Aerospace, Telecom, Medical, and Industrial sectors.

Keith Barclay, President of the Hermetic Solutions Group said, "Aligning with the local Dimac Red team is a great opportunity for the Company to meet and address the needs of our growing customer base in the key regions of Italy, Spain, and Portugal. Our corporate cultures are aligned as we both put the customer at the center of everything that we do."

Valter Arosio, Chief Executive Officer of Dimac Red said, "This agreement is a brilliant way to increase the success of the two Companies. Both Hermetic Solutions Group and Dimac Red are very skilled professional Organizations offering high-reliability solutions."

About Hermetic Solutions Group

Hermetic Solutions Group is the premier global supplier of hermetic packaging, components, and services. Comprised of highly respected microelectronic packaging brands - Hi-Rel Group, Litron, PA&E and Sinclair Manufacturing, we offer a single source of supply for hermetic packages, connectors, headers, lids, windows, thermal management materials, vacuum products, preforms and laser solutions. We make our customers lives easier by providing them every solution need to enable and protect their sensitive electronics in harsh environments. And while our customers are at the center of everything we do, we recognize that it is our employees that make it all happen and we are proud of that fact. With over 500 employees located in eight facilities across three countries, we like to say that we are unconventional, thoughtful and always willing to go the extra mile – not only for our customers, but for our employees too.

About DIMAC Red S.p.A.

Dimac Red is a worldwide skilled technical sales organization dedicated to serving both the European & US markets offering an array of high quality electronic components, products and services.

Our global manufacturing partnerships coupled with Dimac Red's technical and design-in expertise continue to best serve our customers effectively over the last 40 years.

Along with bringing to market products and services that require significant technical support through design-in and custom solution development, Dimac Red continues to be the preferred solutions provider.

Our Skills

Distribution of High-reliability and high-quality Electronic products for different markets like Space, Avionics, Defense, Railway, Automotive, Industrial, Telco and Medical

of High-reliability and high-quality Electronic products for different markets like Space, Avionics, Defense, Railway, Automotive, Industrial, Telco and Medical Representation of leading technology manufacturers of electronic components and subsystems

of leading technology manufacturers of electronic components and subsystems Integration of system and subsystems

of system and subsystems R&D labs specialized in Smart energy storage systems

labs specialized in Smart energy storage systems Dimac Red's Energy Storage Systems based on super-cap and ultra-cap

Energy Storage Systems based on super-cap and ultra-cap Consulting through our qualified expert engineering team

through our qualified expert engineering team Procurement activities on EEE devices to any quality level

For additional details, please contact John Buglino – jbuglino@hermeticsolutions.com

