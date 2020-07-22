Herman Miller and Logitech G Enhance the Embody Chair to Meet Needs of Pro Gamers and Streamers

Together, the two companies spent nearly two years studying esport pros and players around the globe to understand their needs. "Prior to the in-depth research we did, we knew many gamers loved our current offering as we are constantly rated highly in almost every gamer product review," said Tim Straker, Chief Marketing Officer for Herman Miller. "The main feedback we received was they wanted more variety."

The more research Herman Miller and Logitech did with the gaming community, the more they found that players took a variety of postures in chairs without noticing the negative impact it had on their performance and potential damage to their health over time. "This in-depth research convinced us that we needed to modify a current offering to improve lower back support, increase forward leaning, provide a greater ability to swivel, and better adjustments for tables and monitors," continued Straker. "The Embody Chair set the benchmark for pressure distribution, natural alignment, and support for healthy movement, so it was the perfect choice to be modified to meet these needs." In addition to the Embody Gaming Chair, the two companies are bringing a height adjustable desk and a monitor arm to the gaming market.

While several of Herman Miller's chair designs were tested with gamers, Embody was chosen as the perfect platform to build a gaming chair from. A typical esports athlete and streamer are seated at their desk upwards of three times as long as a typical office worker. In addition, a large number of gamers expressed widespread dissatisfaction with the comfort and ergonomics provided from traditional gaming chairs that typically focus on aesthetics, as there is a significant decline in performance due to the physical challenges that come from repetitive motion injuries.

"Gamers deserve advanced ergonomic solutions in all aspects of play. We partnered with Herman Miller to evolve their award-winning Embody Chair into a solution that meets the specific needs of gamers today," said Peter Kingsley, Chief Marketing Officer at Logitech G. "This is the first step in an ongoing relationship, and we're proud to be working with Herman Miller to find new ways to help all gamers play at their best."

The first gaming chair from Herman Miller and Logitech G addresses all of those needs and more. The Embody Gaming Chair allows gamers' bodies to be properly aligned, balanced, and comfortable. A number of enhancements were made to get there, including cooling foam with copper-infused particles that support the ideal gaming posture and reduce heat buildup caused from sitting on thick cushions for a prolonged period of time, and pixelated support, which distributes weight evenly to reduce pressure and encourages movement. These features are crucial to maintaining healthy circulation and focus.

Additional Gaming Products

In addition to the Embody Gaming Chair, the companies introduced the Herman Miller Motia, Ratio, and Nevi Gaming Desks. The perfect complement to the Embody Gaming Chair in both aesthetics and functionality, these new gaming desks encourage regular movement and allow users to switch between different postures to adjust to gamers' playing styles, increasing energy and efficiency. The enhanced desks feature a matte black anti-smudge and anti-glare finish, which can be found only on the gaming desks.

Both products can be paired with the matching Ollin Gaming Monitor Arm, which supports a range of monitors and laptops of various weights and sizes. The arm has a wide range of motion, allowing gamers to position their screen wherever makes them the most comfortable, encouraging a healthier posture when gaming.

Pricing and Availability

The introduction of these new products reinforces the companies' worldwide leadership in innovation and high-performance solutions for gamers. To order your gear, or to get the latest information about collaboration solutions from Logitech G and Herman Miller, visit hermanmiller.com/gaming.

Editorial Contact:

Anya Clifton

Communications Manager

+44 (0)7769643104

anya_clifton@hermanmiller.com

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller is a globally recognised provider of furnishings and related technologies and services. Since its inception in 1905, the company has relied on innovative design to help people do great things. The global design leader has evolved into Herman Miller Group, a family of brands that collectively offers a variety of products for environments where people live, learn, work, and heal. The family of brands includes Colebrook Bosson Saunders, Design Within Reach, Geiger, HAY, Maars Living Walls, Maharam, naughtone, Nemschoff, and Herman Miller. For more information visit www.hermanmiller.com/about-us .

About Logitech G

Logitech G, a brand of Logitech International, is the global leader in PC and console gaming gear. Logitech G provides gamers of all levels with industry-leading keyboards, mice, headsets, mousepads and simulation products such as wheels and flight sticks - made possible through innovative design, advanced technologies and a deep passion for gaming. Founded in 1981, and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech G at logitechG.com , the company blog or @LogitechG .

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1216199/Herman_Miller_Logitech_G.jpg

Related Links

http://www.hermanmiller.com



SOURCE Herman Miller