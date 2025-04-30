The first and only browser built to power enterprise AI

NEW YORK, April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Here® announced today that its enterprise browser now enables native integration of enterprise AI. The new capabilities enable organizations to securely integrate generative AI systems into their employees' workflow. By providing the full context of an employee's current tasks, Here® supercharges enterprise AI solutions, ensuring more accurate and relevant answers.

As the adoption of AI accelerates across industries, many large enterprises are building their own enterprise-grade versions of AI models, such as ChatGPT, to safeguard the privacy and security of their sensitive data. With this approach, businesses can harness the full potential of AI while keeping proprietary information within their own secure environments, minimizing the risks associated with third-party data sharing.

Here Enterprise Browser now facilitates seamless integration of enterprise AI models with the introduction of its AI Center. AI Center makes enterprise AI models easily accessible to employees and embeds them into the workflow to maximise their full potential. Key capabilities provided by Here AI Center include:

AI Agnostic : Enterprises have the flexibility to choose from various enterprise AI solutions, including ChatGPT, Claude, Microsoft Co-Pilot, Google Gemini and proprietary models.

: Enterprises have the flexibility to choose from various enterprise AI solutions, including ChatGPT, Claude, Microsoft Co-Pilot, Google Gemini and proprietary models. Always On : AI Center makes enterprise AI omnipresent within the workflow, eliminating a key adoption barrier for organizations.

: AI Center makes enterprise AI omnipresent within the workflow, eliminating a key adoption barrier for organizations. App Context: AI Center has knowledge of application context and can leverage this information to enhance prompts.

AI Center has knowledge of application context and can leverage this information to enhance prompts. Content Access: AI Center can access the content within each tab or Supertab to speed AI tasks such as summarization.

AI Center can access the content within each tab or Supertab to speed AI tasks such as summarization. Auto-Prompt: Users can configure AI Center to automatically generate prompts based on changes to context or content.

Users can configure AI Center to automatically generate prompts based on changes to context or content. Data Security: Centralized controls enable Data Loss Prevention (DLP) for AI tools and empower security teams to determine whether or not each application can interact with the AI Center.

"As early investors in Here®, we've seen firsthand the transformative potential of the Enterprise Browser space," said Tom Miglis, Investment Partner at Nyca Partners and former CIO at Citadel. "The unique combination of robust enterprise security and a seamless native AI experience now offered by Here® is a game-changing solution for CIOs. AI Center delivers exactly what today's large enterprises need to stay ahead in an increasingly digital and data-driven world."

Context enhances AI models' ability to provide better and more accurate answers. While enterprise AI solutions can get significant context through back-end integrations (e.g. with email systems, CRM, etc.), application context is only available on the front-end where the user is working. Here® makes application context available securely so a user can, for example, simply ask "tell me more about this client". AI Center automatically applies the context (e.g. the client name, identifier, etc.) which can come from a CRM application and multiple other applications that the user is currently running.

"Large enterprises are investing heavily in building their own AI solutions, but most are struggling with user adoption," said Mazy Dar, CEO and co-founder of Here®. "Here Enterprise Browser solves the adoption problem by embedding AI into the user's workflow and it supercharges AI solutions with additional data and context for better answers that truly drive productivity and ROI."

About Here®

Everything works right here™. The product of years of collaboration with the world's largest financial institutions, Here® is the world's first and only browser that solves both enterprise security and workforce productivity. Here® investors include leading VCs and strategic investors from the finance and government sectors. The company is based in New York with an office in London and presence in Hong Kong.

