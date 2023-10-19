Herbert Barth, former Special Advisor at the European Stability Mechanism and Head of Treasury and Funding at the European Union, joins NowCM

LUXEMBOURG, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Herbert Barth is based in Luxembourg and has held several positions in finance and capital markets within the European Commission. In 2014 he moved to the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) where he was a Senior Advisor mainly on issues of debt management, innovation and ESG.

As Head of Treasury from 2004 to 2010, Herbert led the funding operations of the European Union until 2014, when he joined the European Stability Mechanism (ESM).

At the ESM and until the end of 2022, Herbert was Special Advisor to the CFO. In this function he drove the digitisation efforts of the ESM. Externally, he provided substantial contributions to enhance market infrastructures through automation, standardisation, and integration of ESG criteria. He was heading the creation of the Social Bond Framework of the ESM. Market participants may also know him from his strong involvement in the DIMCG – Debt Issuance Market Contact Group chaired by the ECB, where NowCM delivered on major findings in the DIMCG Report 2021.

Herbert's experience will successfully support the ambitious growth plans of NowCM - the most complete and only European regulated cloud-native platform and marketplace that allows access, process optimization and price discovery to reshape the global primary bond market.

Herbert comments: "I am excited to assist NowCM in delivering on its strategy to provide a digital native financial market infrastructure. Current market infrastructures for debt issuance haven't changed a lot since the turn of the century. Lack of standardisation, of golden source databases, and of digitisation remain pain points in debt capital markets. If goods and services are agreed upon on digital platforms, it seems outdated that financial services are still agreed by exchanging pdfs and emails. For me, working for NowCM means delivering on overcoming these pain points.

The evolution of debt capital markets and delivering game changing solutions are close to my professional heart, and I look forward to assisting Robert Koller, CEO and Founder of NowCM, and the NowCM team to expand this journey further."

NowCM CEO and Founder, Robert Koller, says: "With Herbert joining NowCM we gain not only an enormous amount of experience but also a colleague who is recognised for his excellent work and contributions far beyond the DCM space. Herbert joins a team of excellent professionals, second-to-none in our space, and will contribute his knowledge in a wide range of capital markets related topics. Not only does Herbert have a deep understanding of the industry, but he also has lived through the pain points of issuers, banks and other stakeholders, driving to conclusions with many capital markets professionals."

About NowCM

NowCM is a leading digital solutions and infrastructure provider for the primary debt markets, that provides a market-leading and cloud-native data (creation, negotiation and management) and end-to-end workflow platform that enables all stakeholders in primary bond markets to interact in a collaborative, open, yet secure manner.

NowCM also facilitate access to primary markets for inaugural and infrequent issuers through our regulated TaaS (Treasury-as-a-Service), which operates as a funding "subsidiary" using standardised documentation (CSSF, Luxembourg).

NowCM also owns and operates a multi-lateral trading facility (MTF), which is the world's first and only primary marketplace, regulated by the ACPR and AMF (France).

