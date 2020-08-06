Herbal Toothcare Market to Reach $2.3 Bn, Globally, by 2026 at 3.0% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

Rise in awareness regarding oral hygiene and side effects of chemical formulations resulting in transition toward herbal toothcare products have boosted the growth of the global herbal toothcare market

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, "Herbal Toothcare Market by Type (Toothpaste, Toothpowder and Mouth Wash) and Sales Channel (Hypermarket/Supermarket, Independent Stores, Specialty Stores and Online Sales Channels): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026". According to the report, the global herbal toothcare industry accounted for $1.6 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $2.3 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.0% from 2019 to 2026.

Major determinants of the market growth

Rise in awareness regarding oral hygiene, availability & accessibility to foster market expansion, and side effects of chemical formulations resulting in transition toward herbal toothcare products have boosted the growth of the global herbal toothcare market. Moreover, several advantages of herbal ingredients supplemented the growth yet more. However, standardization and quality control of herbal formulations and dearth of raw materials hamper the market growth. On the contrary, shift in consumer preferences and presence of allergens in conventional toothpaste formulations are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market players in the coming years.

Covid-19 scenario:

Several manufacturers are launching herbal products for daily use to avoid side effects of chemical formulations present in conventional toothcare products.

However, the disrupted supply chain has hampered the manufacturing of herbal toothcare products.

Government aid toward the herbal cosmetic industry is expected to help the market players with sustained growth through this crisis.

The toothpaste segment dominated the market

By type, the toothpaste segment held the largest share in 2018, accounting for more than four-fifths of the global herbal toothcare market, owing to increase in trend of usage of medicinal herbs in toothpaste as extracts from plants contain antimicrobial agents. However, the mouth wash segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period, due to increased consumer preference toward herbal care products to prevent yellow teeth and tooth decay.

The online sales channelssegment to manifest the highest CAGR through 2026

By sales channel, the online sales channels segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.8% during the study period, owing to its convenience, free homedelivery, and ease of payment and shift in purchase habits of consumers from offline to online channel. However, the hypermarket/supermarket segment held the largest share in 2018, contributing to more than half of the global herbal toothcare market, due to rise in retail sales channel penetration in developing market.

Asia-Pacific held the largest share, North America to witness gradual growth

By region, the market across Asia-Pacific held the lion's share in 2018, accounting for around three-fifths of the global herbal toothcare market, due toincreasing demand for herbal toothcare products and customer preference to localized products that match with their culture. However, the market across LAMEA is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. This is owing to increase in penetration of herbal products, improvement in economic scenario, rise in urbanized population, risein purchasing power, and growth in awareness about oral hygiene. North America is expected to register a CAGR of 4.5% from 2019 to 2026.

Major market players

Procter & Gamble

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK)

Unilever Group

Dabur International Ltd.

Himalaya Herbals

Patanjali Ayurved Ltd.

Amway Corporation

Vicco Laboratories

