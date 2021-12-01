Hepatitis Therapeutics Market Size to Reach $19.71 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 3.1% CAGR

- Increase in product approvals and launches, rise in collaborations between major players in the market, and robust presence of pipeline drugs drive the growth of the global hepatitis therapeutics market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Hepatitis Therapeutics Market by Disease Type (Hepatitis B, Hepatitis C, Other Hepatitis), Drug Class (Oral Antivirals, and Immune Modulators), and Distribution Channel (Hospitals Pharmacies, Drug Stores & Retail Pharmacies, and Online Providers): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030". According to the report, the global hepatitis therapeutics market generated $14.47 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to generate $19.71 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 3.1% from 2021 to 2030.

Prime determinants of growth

Increase in product approvals and launches, rise in collaborations between major players in the market, and robust presence of pipeline drugs drive the growth of the global hepatitis therapeutics market. However, high cost of hepatitis drugs hinder the market growth. On the other hand, growth opportunities in emerging markets present new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on the growth of the global hepatitis therapeutics market.

Patients with hepatitis B have confronted various new difficulties in getting to clinical consideration and treatment because of deferred arrangements and de-prioritization of routine hepatitis.

Some patients experienced issues when diagnosed with COVID-19 and with liver sickness at the same time.

The hepatitis C segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on disease type, the hepatitis C segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global hepatitis therapeutics market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 3.5% from 2021 to 2030, owing to growing prevalence of hepatitis C globally and due to new drug launches. The report also includes hepatitis B.

The oral antivirals segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on drug class, the oral antivirals segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to 88% of the global hepatitis therapeutics market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is due to increase in demand of novel drugs and approval of new drugs. However, the immune modulators segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 4.2% from 2021 to 2030.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2030

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global hepatitis therapeutics market. Moreover, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period, owing to rise in investments in growth in R&D activities and geographic expansion of hepatitis therapeutics companies in this region.

Leading Market Players

Abbvie Inc.

Bristol Myers & Squibb

Cipla Inc.

Gilead Sciences Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Lupin Ltd.

Merck & Co. Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Zydus Cadila.

