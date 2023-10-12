Hepatitis C Disease Market: Clinical Trial, Drug Development, Clinical Viewpoints, and Drug Insights| Disease Landscape Insights

LONDON, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hepatitis C is a viral infection caused by the HVC virus. It leads to severe liver damage if not treated before its too late. According to an epidemiology study by the WHO, nearly 58 million people are living with this condition. This growing disease burden has raised concerns across various regions creating a need for hepatitis c prevention.

Hepatitis C is a dreadful liver disease that is highly contagious in nature. It can range from mild illness to a long-term infection. Hepatitis C transmission occurs through contact with infected blood, such as sharing needles or other drug paraphernalia, unprotected sex, and receiving contaminated blood transfusions or organ transplants. Early detection of this disease is crucial since it paves the way for fast Hepatitis C prognosis and treatment plans.

Disease Landscape Insights has been providing valuable disease overview and drug insights to the Hepatitis c market players.

Hepatitis C- A silent killer

Many people affected with this ailment do not witness noticeable symptoms in the initial stage. That is why it is termed as silent killer. The HCV continues damaging the liver silently and it gets too late until the symptoms appear. Late hepatis c diagnosis results in fatalities or at least severe complications.

The primary symptoms of this ailment are chronic fatigue, nausea, loss of appetite, vomiting, pale stools, jaundice, dark urine, and flu like symptoms, among others. It's important to note that these symptoms are not unique to hepatitis C and can be caused by various other health conditions. Furthermore, many people with hepatitis C may remain asymptomatic for years, and the infection may only be discovered through routine blood tests or when complications develop.

Diagnosis and Treatment:

This ailment is predominantly diagnosed through HCV antibody tests, HCV RNA tests, liver function tests, and liver biopsy. Early diagnosis can significantly improve health outcomes. It has to be kept in mind that once the virus completely damages the liver, there are less chances of recovery.

There is no permanent cure for this ailment. Also, as of now no effective hepatitis c vaccine has been developed. Hence, doctors streamline a treatment plan aimed at alleviating the symptoms and weaken the impact of the virus.

Hepatitis c antiviral drugs are the primary treatment for this condition. These drugs target the virus itself and have a high cure rate (often over 95%). Treatment duration and specific medications depend on various factors, including the genotype of the virus.

Some other hepatitis c medications are also prescribed to keep the symptoms like fever and fatigue at bay. Government bodies and pharma organizations have also joined hands to introduce affordable hepatitis c drugs so that people from weaker economic backgrounds do not stay deprived of the essential treatment.

Summing Up:

Hepatitis C is a viral infection that primarily affects the liver and can lead to serious liver-related health issues. Some common symptoms include flu-like symptoms, jaundice (yellowing of the skin and eyes), abdominal pain, dark urine, pale stools, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, and chronic fatigue. DLI has been empowering the players with a holistic approach that spans clinical research, drug development, commercial strategy analysis, and product launch services. This comprehensive approach is vital in improving the management and treatment of hepatitis C, ultimately benefiting individuals affected by the disease and public health as a whole.

