Heparin Market to Advance at CAGR of 6.8% During 2019-2027: TMR Report

Demand for heparin drugs for treatment of various thrombotic events to steer revenue generation; availability of affordable heparin products especially to elderly patient population enriching heparin market prospects

Need to reduce mortality of coagulation disorders in adults spurring demand; high prevalence of coronary heart disease and deep vein thrombosis in North America makes the region lucrative

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The heparin market size was pegged at US$ 10.8 Bn in 2018, reinforced by its abundant applications as anticoagulant in various clinical settings over the years. A scrutiny of recent heparin market trends indicate that launch of safer, cost-effective, and more efficacious heparin drugs has helped reduce prevalence of cardiovascular diseases (CVD). Of note, the products have grown in demand for treating coronary heart disease and deep vein thrombosis, found an in-depth heparin market revenue analysis.

The demand for anticoagulants including heparin has been growing in the patient populations for managing various lung, heart, and blood vessel, and heart diseases, notably in hospitals, which thus has enriched heparin market outlook considerably. Aside from increasing the affordability, stakeholders are also leaning on commercializing heparin products with less risks of the typical side effects. Stridently, the need has spurred R&D in low molecular weight heparin (LMWH), observed the study authors.

Key Findings of Heparin Market Study

Rising Use in Various Indications of Thrombotic Events Propelling Product Sales: The mortality of coronary heart disease along with their risk factors has spurred the demand for various heparin products. Wide use of anticoagulant drugs in various indications have stirred lucrative opportunities which market players have tapped into over the past several years. Clinicians have been found to better manage major complication associated with heparin's use, such as bleeding, thereby positively impacted the demand in heparin market.

Heparin Market: Key Drivers

Alarming prevalence of coronary heart disease in adults and their high mortality in developed regions are driving the use of heparin products in the patient population. The prevalence of other cardiovascular diseases has also risen in recent years, thus accelerating the demand for anticoagulant drugs.

Rise in geriatric population in various countries is a key driver for the heparin market. Rising age is associated with risks of deep vein thrombosis (DVT), pulmonary embolism (PE), and atrial fibrillation.

Heparin Market: Regional Growth Dynamics

Rise in incidence and morbidity of coagulation disorders particularly venous thromboembolism (VTE) in Europe have propelled revenue streams in the regional market. Growing awareness of the mortality of those disorders will generate sizable lucrative opportunities in the Europe heparin market in the remaining years of the forecast period.

have propelled revenue streams in the regional market. Growing awareness of the mortality of those disorders will generate sizable lucrative opportunities in the heparin market in the remaining years of the forecast period. North America held a major share of the global heparin market in 2019, and is estimated to remain lucrative in near future. Continuous R&D toward developing safer and cheaper products, coupled with massive support by regulatory agencies for their commercialization, has fueled revenue streams for players in the North America heparin market.

Heparin Market: Key Players

Prominent players in the heparin market include B. Braun, Baxter International Inc., Aspen, LEO Pharma A/S, Pfizer, Inc., Sanofi, Fresenius, and Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. Key players are adopting and implementing a mix of competitive strategies including collaborations, regulatory approvals, and developing of novel products.

Heparin Market Segmentation

Product

Low Molecular Weight Heparin (LMWH)

Ultra-low Molecular Weight Heparin (ULMWH)

Unfractionated Heparin (UFH)

Source

Bovine

Porcine

Formulation

Oral

Parenteral

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

