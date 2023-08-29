Henrik Hjalmarsson appointed as new President and CEO of OptiGroup

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The OptiGroup Board of Directors has today appointed Henrik Hjalmarsson as the new President and CEO of OptiGroup, tasked to take the next step in implementing the company's international growth strategy. Henrik Hjalmarsson takes office at OptiGroup at the latest on March 1, 2024.

Henrik Hjalmarsson will join OptiGroup from Swedish listed company Inwido, where he has served as President & CEO since January 2019, leading the company to stronger results and accelerated international growth. "Henrik Hjalmarsson has a strong track record from earlier leadership positions with Inwido and Findus Group," says Bo Rygaard, Chairman of OptiGroup and continues; "Henrik Hjalmarsson makes an excellent match for leading OptiGroup through the next phase of implementing our growth strategy, driving internationalization, business portfolio development and non-organic growth initiatives and we are very pleased to see him join us at this stage along our growth journey."

In recent years, OptiGroup has strengthened its position as a leading European B2B distributor of business essentials. The group has presented a strong track-record of successful and synergistic acquisitions, recently with Facility Trade Group and MaskeGruppen, two leading distributors of medical and facility products in the Benelux and Nordic regions, respectively. In 2022, OptiGroup delivered a solid operational and financial performance which generated revenues of EUR ~1.7 billion with growth of more than 20%, whereof an organic growth of ~9%. In May 2023, OptiGroup successfully raised EUR 100 million additional debt from leading investors.

"I'm inspired by the strong operational performance by the people of OptiGroup and the market potential that the group is pursuing through further internationalization, business portfolio development and add-on acquisitions in the large and highly fragmented and attractive European B2B distribution of business essentials market. I very much look forward to joining OptiGroup and together with the management team further advance the company towards its ambitious growth objectives," says incoming President and CEO, Henrik Hjalmarsson.

After being in charge of the sale of OptiGroup from the former owners to the FSN Capital Funds and its co-investors, and successfully consolidating a number of new entities into a new group, which has now been fully stabilized and is ready for the next strategic steps, Sören Gaardboe steps down as the President and CEO of OptiGroup, effective as of September 30, 2023. Sören Gaardboe has been with the company since 2006 and has led the re-positioning of OptiGroup as a European leader in the B2B distribution of business essentials market while doubling the size of the group, following a transformation process including the acquisition and integration of more than 40 companies. Sören Gaardboe will continue to support OptiGroup as Senior Advisor to the Board of Directors.

"Sören has led OptiGroup as CEO during a critical time along the group's development which has involved doubling its annual revenues and profitability. The Board of Directors and I thank Sören for his important contributions to the company's development during his time with OptiGroup", ends Niclas Thiel, Board Director of OptiGroup and Principal at FSN Capital Partners (investment advisor to FSN Capital VI, OptiGroup's controlling owner).

Thomas Eriksson, currently CFO of OptiGroup, will take on the additional role as interim CEO during the transition phase until Henrik Hjalmarsson takes office as the new permanent President and CEO at the latest on March 1, 2024.

For further information, please contact:

Stefan Sikander, Corporate Communication Director, OptiGroup, stefan.sikander@optigroup.com

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/optigroup/i/henrik-hjalmarsson,c3210316 Henrik Hjalmarsson

SOURCE OptiGroup