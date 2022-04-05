HENNESSY PARTNERS WITH GOLDEN VINES® TO INTRODUCE A NEW SCHOLARSHIP SUPPORTING DIVERSITY AND INCLUSIVITY WITHIN THE INDUSTRY

COGNAC, France, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hennessy, the leading Cognac Maison and the premium spirits brand leader (#1 in value worldwide in 2021), is proud to support the newly introduced Hennessy Golden Vines® Diversity Scholarship in Spirits, in partnership with the Gérard Basset Foundation and Liquid Icons.

This scholarship (worth £55,000), will help cover loss of earnings from participating in a 12-month internship program at Hennessy, and all examination costs for WSET Level 3 in Spirits. This scholarship is open to all aspiring wine & spirits professionals, from all minority groups.

Lewis Chester DipWSET of Liquid Icons and Head of Fundraising at the Gérard Basset Foundation commented: "We are delighted that as prestigious a spirit's brand as Hennessy has decided to join us to support a ground-breaking new scholarship program for students from a minorities background looking to study for and enter the world of spirits at the highest level in the industry. Our partnership bodes well for making the spirits sector a welcoming environment for minority communities globally."

Applications via https://liquidicons.com/work/hennessy-golden-vines-diversity-scholarship-in-spirits for the Hennessy Golden Vines® Diversity Scholarship in Spirits are now open and close on Sunday 5 June 2022.

Scholarship Description

The winner of the Hennessy Golden Vines® Diversity Scholarship in Spirits will be granted up to £55,000 financial allowance to cover loss of earnings during a 12-month internship program at Hennessy in Cognac. The internship program will provide experience in various departments at Hennessy, including in Education & Training, winemaking, distillation, and final assemblage of Eaux-de-Vies. The scholarship winner will acquire a rare, immersive, and thus valuable understanding and knowledge on Hennessy and the making of Cognac. The winner will also commit to take the exam of WSET Level 3 in Spirits. As part of the internship program, Hennessy will provide an extra study week to prepare for the exam, as well as 3-days leave immediately prior to the date of the exam.

NB: Candidates need to have basic French conversational capability, and therefore French language lessons may be required before joining (the costs of which will be included as part of the funding scheme).

