Henlius HLX01 (Rituximab Injection) Wins "Biosimilar Initiative of the Year" at Global Generics & Biosimilars Awards 2019

SHANGHAI, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Inc. (2696.HK), a leading biopharmaceutical company in China focusing on oncology and autoimmune diseases, won the award of "Biosimilar Initiative of the Year" (HLX01, rituximab injection) and was also shortlisted for the award of "the Company of the Year, Asia-Pacific" at the 6th Global Generics & Biosimilars Awards 2019 ceremony held on 5 November 2019 in Frankfurt, Germany, which makes Henlius the first Chinese enterprise to clinch the award.

The award was organized by Generics Bulletin, a world-renowned trade magazine in UK and co-hosted by IQVIA, a leading global provider of information and innovative technology solutions for healthcare clients. Henlius stood out from hundreds of enterprises over the past two months, during which the committee comprising about 20 expert judges invited from the generics and biosimilars industries engaged in the judging process independently. The recognition by "Global Generics & Biosimilars Awards 2019" not only highlights Henlius' impressive performance in the biotech industry, but also recognizes the company's influence in Asia-Pacific, and even in the global biopharmaceutical markets.

In 2019, Henlius has achieved significant breakthrough in biosimilar field. Its first product HLX01 was granted New Drug Application (NDA) approval by the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) in February for all the indications of originator approved in China, making it the first biosimilar in China. Its first prescription was issued on May 16, making HLX01 the first China-developed biosimilar benefiting patients. Moreover, it fills the market gap for biosimilars in China and improves the patients' access to high quality biological medicine. Over 1000 patients were benefited in the first month after the commercial launch of HLX01.

About Henlius

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Shanghai, Henlius (2696.HK) is committed to biosimilar, innovative monoclonal antibody (mAb) products and immuno-oncology combination therapies with proprietary anti-PD-1/PD-L1 mAbs as backbone, and builds an integrated platform covering the entire product lifecycle from R&D, commercial-scale production to commercialization.

As of today, two candidates are under New Drug Application (NDA) priority review in China and one candidate is under Marketing Authorisation Application (MAA) review in Europe. In addition to one product launched commercially, Henlius has conducted over 30 clinical studies for 14 products and 6 combination therapies worldwide.

SOURCE Henlius