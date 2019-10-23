Hengtong Attends China Marine Economy Expo to Facilitate the Development of Smart Marine Cities

As a global information and energy network service provider, Hengtong was present at the Expo to demonstrate its services that can be applied to the marine industry. The Expo gave Hengtong the opportunity to show its marine energy interconnection system solutions, marine engineering system solutions, and marine observation system solutions.

Hengtong also shared ways in which its services can be used by cities hoping to build up their smart marine infrastructure. With its focus on the development of high-end marine equipment and marine information services, Hengtong is able to facilitate city governments in the development and expansion of their smart marine construction projects, beneficial to both global communication and energy networks.

About Hengtong

Hengtong Group is an international organization with a diverse range of expertise covering optical fibre, power, marine and offshore cable, EPC turnkey service and maintenance, as well as internet of things, big data and e-commerce, emerging materials and new energy.

Hengtong has 70 wholly-owned companies and holding companies (3 of which are listed on the Shanghai, Hong Kong and Indonesian stock exchanges), with 10 manufacturing facilities based in Europe, South America, South Africa, South Asia and Southeast Asia. We operate sales offices in over 30 countries and regions around the world, supplying products to over 130 countries.

For more information, please visit: http://www.hengtonggroup.com/en/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1015833/Hengtong_Group.jpg

SOURCE Hengtong Group