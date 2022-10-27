hemotune Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Enabling Selective and Efficient Extraction of Large Compounds from Blood With Its Blood Purification Platform

HemoSystem improves patient outcomes while shortening the length of stay in intensive care units,

reducing the sepsis burden for patients, hospitals, and healthcare systems.

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Frost & Sullivan assessed the blood purification technology industry and, based on its findings, recognizes hemotune with the 2022 Europe Technology Innovation Leadership Award. The company developed a therapeutic blood purification platform to improve health outcomes and save patients' lives. The innovative medical device company provides ground-breaking blood purification technology based on magnetic beads, which uniquely removes large biomolecule targets with extremely high selectivity and efficiency. The system will be first used to treat sepsis, a severe life-threatening condition linked to 20% of all deaths and rising healthcare costs according to hemotune. Its solution focuses on the immunological aspects of sepsis, tackling multiple disease pathways while restoring immune balance.

hemotune

HemoSystem, a multi-target precision medicine blood purification solution based on magnetic beads, treats life-threatening diseases like sepsis. As in dialysis or hemoperfusion, blood is pumped outside the body in a dedicated device (HemoDevice) with a single-use disposable kit containing tubing and all blood-contacting parts (HemoDisposable). Instead of purifying the blood with a dialysis filter or hemoperfusion cartridge, the platform injects magnetic beads (HemoSorbent) into the extracorporeal circuit. The magnetic beads are coated with a polymer to avoid unwanted adsorption and equipped with specific binding agents, such as antibodies, on the surface to capture the desired targets.

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Research Industry Analyst, Ashish Kaul, noted, "hemotune refined its holistic approach to blood purification based on leading-edge nanotechnology, continuously evolving its revolutionary technology to bridge industry gaps. Using specific antibody binders, its unique purification technology based on magnetic beads removes large biomolecule targets, such as bacterial toxins, antibodies, and cytokinesis."

HemoSystem's beads freely flow with the blood and selectively bind to the target compounds, tagging them magnetically. Before returning the blood to the patient, beads and bound targets are efficiently removed via a magnetic filter in the device. Depending on the target, HemoSystem ensures over 95% target removal in a single pass through the device. A mixture of different beads with different binding agents enables multi-target strategies. hemotune's strong intellectual property portfolio, worldwide exclusive licenses on a magnetic core, chemical functionalization and binding agents, and patents on device assembly and treatment strategy for sepsis safeguard its pioneering technology, adding value relative to its growth potential, thus securing a competitive advantage.

"hemotune's goal is to address both mortality and cost challenges associated with sepsis treatment. The company stands out from competitors based on its commitment to innovation and creativity while being in a prime position to achieve commercial success," observed Pavel Zhebrouski, a Best Practices Research Analyst for Frost & Sullivan. With its strong overall performance, hemotune earns Frost & Sullivan's 2022 Europe Technology Innovation Leadership Award in the blood purification technology market.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that develops a product with innovative features and functionality that is gaining rapid acceptance in the market. The award recognizes the quality of the solution and the customer value enhancements it enables.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About hemotune

hemotune is a MedTech start-up based in Schlieren, Switzerland, developing a revolutionary blood purification platform. This combines cutting-edge scientific results from biomedicine and nanotechnology to develop the HemoSystem, a new treatment platform that combines the benefits of medical devices and biotechnology. The company, which was founded in 2017 as a spin-off of the ETH Zurich was accelerated by Wyss Zurich and supported by Venture Kick, Gebert Rüf Foundation, Innosuisse, H2020 and EIT Health. In addition, the company has won several prestigious awards such as the Swiss Technology Award 2020, was recognized by Forbes magazine as No.1 Spin-off to watch in 2021, won a German Innovation Award 2022, was a finalist of the Swiss Economic Award 2022 and won a Red Dot Desing Conept Award 2022 for the HemoSystem.

More information is available at www.hemotune.ch.

