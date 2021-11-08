Hemostasis Diagnostics Market to Reach US$ 4.7 Bn by 2027, Surge in Cases of Coagulation Disorders to Boost Need for Hemostasis Diagnostics Solutions, Notes TMR

- New product launches, regulatory approvals, technological advancements, collaborations, and mergers are several strategies adopted by players that are projected to help in the expansion of the hemostasis diagnostics market in the near future

- Surge in prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and blood clotting disorders are anticipated to create lucrative opportunities for companies operating in the market

ALBANY, N.Y., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The rise in the number of populace with different bleeding disorders such as hemophilia is acting as a one of the key drivers for the expansion of the global hemostasis diagnostics market. Hemophilia is a health condition in which an individual's body is unable to create different clotting factors.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately one in 5,000 male babies are born with hemophilia. At present, there are more than 440,000 male patients dealing with the issue of severe hemophilia across the globe. Of them, 75% reside in developing and underdeveloped nations. This factor highlights the potential expansion opportunities for the market players in such countries.

A report by Transparency Market Research (TMR) projects the global hemostasis diagnostics market to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period, from 2019 to 2027.

Hemostasis Diagnostics Market: Key Findings

Rise in Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases Boosts Product Demand

Sedentary lifestyle of major share of the world populace and surge in the number of older population have resulted into rise in prevalence of different health issues including cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, cancer, and neurological disorders across several developing nations.

As per the statistics by World Health Organization (WHO), cardiovascular disease is the main factor for around 17.5 million deaths across the world, which accounts for approximately 31% of the total deaths worldwide. This increase in the number of cardiac health issues is leading to rise in the demand for hemostasis diagnostics solutions.

Advancements in Hemostasis Technology Result in Easy Operation of Hemostasis Diagnostics Devices

With the growing focus of market players on incorporation of advanced technologies in their products, there is significant advancement in hemostasis diagnostics devices, which perform various functions, including quantification of a clot's optical density in a cuvette as well as the detection of clotting factors. Thus, these developments in the hemostasis technology are helping healthcare professionals to offer precise emergency health services to their patients.

Automated hemostasis diagnostics solutions are gaining immense popularity, owing to their several advantages such as rapid, easy-to-use, and less labor intensive operations. Flow cytometers, blood coagulation analyzers, PCR, and microarrays are some of the automation technologies that are used to achieve high levels of precision in the healthcare industry. On the back of this technological revolution in hemostasis diagnostics, the market is estimated to attract prominent growth avenues during the forecast period.

Hemostasis Diagnostics Market: Growth Boosters

In deep vein thrombosis, a cardiovascular complication, there is formation of blood clots within the deep veins of an individual's legs. Surge in the number of such patients is expected to boost the growth of the global hemostasis diagnostics market in the near future.

Companies operating in the global hemostasis diagnostics market are focused on execution of different strategies such as development of technologically advanced products, regulatory approvals, new product launches, collaborations, and acquisitions. These activities are helping in market expansion.

Hemostasis Diagnostics Market: Regional Analysis

The North America hemostasis diagnostics market is projected to gain prominent expansion prospects on the back of surge in cases of deep vein thrombosis, genetic and acquired blood clotting disorders, and cardiovascular diseases in the region

hemostasis diagnostics market is projected to gain prominent expansion prospects on the back of surge in cases of deep vein thrombosis, genetic and acquired blood clotting disorders, and cardiovascular diseases in the region Rise in easy availability of healthcare services, technological advancements, and entry of new players are some of the important factors fueling the growth of the North America hemostasis diagnostics market

hemostasis diagnostics market Players are expected to witness exceptional growth opportunities in the Asia Pacific region. Growing focus of several regional government authorities to advance healthcare infrastructure is one of the key factors driving the Asia Pacific hemostasis diagnostics market.

Hemostasis Diagnostics Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the hemostasis diagnostics market are:

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

Nihon Kohden Corporation

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Siemens Healthineers

Sysmex Corporation

Danaher Corporation ( Beckman Coulter )

) Instrumentation Laboratory

Grifols

Hemostasis Diagnostics Market Segmentation

Product Type

Laboratory Systems

Consumables

Point-of-Care Testing Systems

Product Type

Prothrombin Test Time (PT)

Activated partial thromboplastin time (APTT)

Fibrinogen degradation products (FDP)

Activated Clotting Time

Platelet Aggregation Test

D Dimer

Others

End-user

Hospital/Clinics

Independent Diagnostic Laboratories

Home Care Settings

Others

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

