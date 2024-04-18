Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market Worth $126.2 billion | MarketsandMarkets™

Globally, the growing burden of chronic diseases like diabetes, hypertension, the rising incidence of ESRD globally are anticipated to accelerate the demand for renal care, further propelling the adoption of hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis products and services. Moreover, the rising advancements in dialysis machines, development of biocompatible dialysis membranes, dialysis fluid, and portable & home based dialysis equipment are likely to fuel the market growth. Moreover, the increasing investments for new product development and growing adoption of home dialysis modality owing to its advantages over in center dialysis treatment modality are expected to support the hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market growth during the forecast period.

Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market

150 - Tables

65 - Figures

350 - Pages

Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $92.0 billion Estimated Value by 2029 $126.2 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% Market Size Available for 2022–2029 Forecast Period 2024–2029 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product and Services, Disease Indication, End user, and Region Geographies Covered North America (US & Canada), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Spain, and RoE), APAC (Japan, China, Australia, South Korea India, and the RoAPAC), LATAM (Brazil, Mexico, and RoLATAM), and MEA (GCC Countries, RoMEA) Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities High growth potential of emerging markets Key Market Drivers Rising prevalence of chronic kidney disease globally

Vascular complication associated with dialysis procedures and lack of well established reimbursement and coverage for dialysis in many economic countries, reducing the affordability of dialysis treatment among patients with kidney diseases are likely to hamper the growth of hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market.

The hemodialysis services segment, by hemodialysis products and services, is expected to register the largest market share of the global hemodialysis market in 2023.

The hemodialysis market is segmented based on product and service. Hemodialysis products include hemodialysis machines and hemodialysis consumables & supplies, whereas hemodialysis services include in-center services and home services. The hemodialysis services segment is anticipated to grow at significant rate during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increasing utilization of in-center and home hemodialysis services among ESRD patients and the rising number of hemodialysis services providers with strong focus on expanding their hemodialysis services. In March 20254, DaVita Inc., a hemodialysis service provider announced the expansion of its international operation across Latin America.

"The APAC market, by region, to register highest growth rate in the forecast period."

On the basis of region, the hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Latin America, Middle East & Africa. The Asia-Pacific market is likely to witness significant market growth. This is attributed to the rise in geriatric patient population, increasing cases of chronic kidney diseases, moreover, improving healthcare infrastructure and the implementation of supportive government initiatives to increase the accessibility of dialysis services in many APAC countries such as India and China. The geographical expansion of key players, and emergence of many local players in the region are likely to support growth of the hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market in Asia Pacific.

Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Rising prevalence of chronic kidney disease globally

Restraints:

Complications linked with dialysis procedures

Opportunities:

High growth potential of emerging markets

Challenge:

Product Recall

Key Market Players of Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Industry:

As of 2023, prominent players in the patient monitoring market are Medtronic (Ireland), Nihon Kohden Corporation (Japan), Mindray Medical International Ltd. (China), GE Healthcare (US), Abbott Laboratories (US) and Boston Scientific Corporation (US), among others.

A breakdown of the primary participants referred to for this report is provided below:

By Company Type: Tier 1–25%, Tier 2–30%, and Tier 3– 45%

By Designation: C-level–26%, Director-level–30%, and Others–44%

By Region: North America–40%, Europe–31%, Asia Pacific–20%, Latin America–6%, and the Middle East & Africa–3%

Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market - Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will enable established firms as well as entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which, in turn, would help them to garner a larger market share. Firms purchasing the report could use one or a combination of the below-mentioned strategies for strengthening their market presence.

This report provides insights on the following pointers:

Analysis of Key divers (increasing number of ESRD patients, technological advancement in hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis equipment, growing prevalence of diabetes and hypertension), restraints (high cost of hemodialysis treatment, reimbursement concerns in emerging countries, complication associated with dialysis procedure), Opportunities (emerging markets, gradual shift towards home hemodialysis), Challenge (Product recall)

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios offered by the top players in the hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming trends, R&D activities, and product launches in the hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market

Market Development: Comprehensive information on lucrative emerging regions

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, growing geographies, and recent developments in the hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market segments, growth strategies, revenue analysis, and products of the leading market players.

