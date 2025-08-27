Hemi, World's Largest Bitcoin Programmability Layer, Launches $HEMI Token on Binance

The Token Generation Event (TGE) follows the recent $15M growth round, bringing Hemi's cumulative funding to $30M

CHICAGO, Aug. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hemi , the world's largest programmability layer on Bitcoin, today announced that its native token, $HEMI, will launch on Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, with trading scheduled to go live on August 29, 2025.

Hemi's unique blockchain supernetwork, which combines Bitcoin's unmatched security with the programmability of Ethereum, is supercharged by $HEMI. The native ecosystem token powers staking, security, governance, and payments on the network, while incentivizing further ecosystem growth through grants and developer rewards. Built on the principles of fairness and complete on-chain transparency, Hemi's tokenomics are designed to encourage widespread community participation, with allocations and token flows visible to the public in real-time.

On the back of a recent $15 million growth round with participation from YZi Labs (formerly Binance Labs), Republic Digital , HyperChain Capital , Breyer Capital , Big Brain Holdings , Crypto.com , DNA Fund , Selini Capital , Protein Capital , Quantstamp , and Web3.com , amongst others, the launch of the $HEMI token underscores Hemi's ability to unlock the full potential of the $2.2 trillion Bitcoin industry. With over $1.2 billion in value already secured on the network, the $HEMI token allows the community, developers, and institutions to participate in Hemi's mission of building a truly native Bitcoin decentralized finance ecosystem.

Maxwell Sanchez , Hemi co-founder and architect of its unique Proof-of-Proof consensus, said: "Today doesn't just mark the launch of the $HEMI token; it's a watershed moment for our community to co-write the future of a blockchain supernetwork. We're not merely distributing tokens; we're sharing ownership, responsibility, and the power to redefine what Bitcoin and Ethereum can truly become together."

Leading up to the TGE, Hemi has already engaged its growing global community through a series of initiatives, including airdrops, pre-TGE sales, and institutional TVL campaigns.

Hemi is launching with an initial supply of 10 billion $HEMI tokens and a tokenomic design built for long-term sustainability and broad participation:

32% is designated for the community and the ecosystem

15% is designated for the Hemispheres Foundation

28% is designated for investors and strategic partners

25% is designated for the team and the core contributors

Hemi is trusted by over 100,000 verified users and supported by a vibrant community of more than 411,000 members. This momentum is driven by a deep and growing network of over 90 ecosystem partners, including industry leaders such as Sushi, LayerZero, MetaMask, Redstone, and many others.

For more information on Hemi's tokenomics, please visit token.hemi.xyz .

About Hemi