Hemcheck receives follow up order from Tartu university hospital in Estonia

SOLNA, Sweden, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hemcheck Sweden AB has today received a follow-up order from Tartu University Hospital in Estonia. The hospital already uses Hemcheck's products on an ongoing basis and this order means an increase in the number of instruments, which provides a one-time income, while it may mean increased ongoing income for Hemcheck depending on the use. The instruments are intended to be used in the laboratory and in the hematology/oncology department, and both for quality control and diagnostics.

"It is good news that Tartu university hospital wants to expand the number of instruments they have available and thus potentially the use of our hemolysis tests. We have had a collaboration with them for a long time, they are satisfied and see more areas of use for our products within the hospital. We look forward to continuing the work to improve healthcare together with them," says Joen Averstad, CEO of Hemcheck.

About Hemcheck

Hemcheck Sweden AB, founded in 2010, produces and commercializes a patented CE-marked concept for point of care hemolysis detection. The concept consists of disposable tests as well as readers that can very quickly, directly upon sampling, identify hemolysed blood samples in vacuum tubes and blood gas syringes. Hemolysis, ruptured red blood cells, is the most common reason globally why blood samples cannot be analyzed accurately and is also a biomarker for acute medical conditions. Hemcheck's goal is to contribute to improved healthcare by offering user-friendly solutions for the detection of hemolysed blood samples in direct connection with blood sampling near the patient. By doing so, Hemcheck can contribute to increased patient safety, more efficient processes and lower costs. The company is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

FNCA Sweden AB, 08-528 00 399, info@fnca, is the Certified Adviser to the company.

