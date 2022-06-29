Hemcheck receives extended order from its French distributor

STOCKHOLM, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hemcheck Sweden AB has received an extended order of EUR 11,000 from its French distributor Eurobio Scientific. The order is the single largest to date from a distributor and includes all types of tests for both diagnostic and non-diagnostic use.

"We are satisfied with the interest and trust in the products that Eurobio Scientific shows and this order is a clear confirmation of that. We have several product tests underway in France with potential customers, so we hope that this order can be followed by more and larger orders in the future," says Joen Averstad, CEO of Hemcheck.

About Hemcheck

Hemcheck Sweden AB, founded in 2010, produces and commercializes a patented CE-marked concept for point of care hemolysis detection. The concept consists of disposable tests as well as readers that can very quickly, directly upon sampling, identify hemolysed blood samples in vacuum tubes and blood gas syringes. Hemolysis, ruptured red blood cells, is the most common reason globally why blood samples cannot be analyzed accurately and is also a biomarker for acute medical conditions. Hemcheck's goal is to contribute to improved healthcare by offering user-friendly solutions for the detection of hemolysed blood samples in direct connection with blood sampling near the patient. By doing so, Hemcheck can contribute to increased patient safety, more efficient processes and lower costs. The company is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

