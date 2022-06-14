Hemcheck has received an order from a medical technology company in France

STOCKHOLM, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hemcheck has received an order from a medical technology company based in France that focuses on technology supported blood sampling. The order is of lower economic value but shows the potential in research and development. The order refers to hemolysis detection for diagnostic use.

- It is very positive to get another customer in a short period of time. We continue to work with strong focus on commercialization of our products and hope to bring in more customers as we see strong interest in our products, says Joen Averstad, CEO of Hemcheck.

About Hemcheck

Hemcheck Sweden AB, founded in 2010, produces and commercializes a patented CE-marked concept for point of care hemolysis detection. The concept consists of disposable tests as well as readers that can very quickly, directly upon sampling, identify hemolysed blood samples in vacuum tubes and blood gas syringes. Hemolysis, ruptured red blood cells, is the most common reason globally why blood samples cannot be analyzed accurately and is also a biomarker for acute medical conditions. Hemcheck's goal is to contribute to improved healthcare by offering user-friendly solutions for the detection of hemolysed blood samples in direct connection with blood sampling near the patient. By doing so, Hemcheck can contribute to increased patient safety, more efficient processes and lower costs. The company is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

