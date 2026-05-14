Hematology Diagnostics Market Expected to Reach US$ 7.6 Billion by 2030, Growing at 6.4% CAGR: Wissen Research

SHERIDAN, Wyo., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The global hematology diagnostics market is projected to grow from USD 6.1 billion in 2025 to USD 7.6 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period (2026–2030), according to a new study by Wissen Research.

The growing number of cases of blood diseases, increasing demand for disease diagnosis in the early stages, and growing use of automated diagnostic tools have been contributing towards the growth of the haematology diagnostics industry. The healthcare organizations and the diagnostic centers are adopting sophisticated haematology analyzers, flow cytometers, and molecular diagnostic tools to improve the accuracy of testing and efficiency of disease monitoring processes.

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Technology Advancements Reshaping the Hematology Diagnostics Market

Advances in automation, digital imaging, flow cytometry, and molecular diagnostics technology are revolutionizing the haematology diagnostics industry. With advancements in technology, contemporary haematology analyzers are now able to perform complete blood counts (CBC), white blood cell differential, and other specialized disease diagnoses faster and more accurately without much human intervention. Artificial intelligence and analytics are playing critical roles in improving the detection of abnormal cells, workflow, and efficiency in laboratories.

Rising cases of anaemia, leukaemia, lymphoma, and infections have prompted health facilities to purchase advanced haematology testing equipment to detect these diseases early and accurately. Besides, advances in technology have led to the adoption of high throughput analyzers, point of care testing, and automation in labs, hence speeding up clinical decisions. Additionally, regulatory push towards standardized diagnostics and investment in precision medicines is spurring innovations in the haematology diagnostics industry.

Key Market Drivers for the Hematology Diagnostics Market:

Growing incidences of blood diseases such as anaemia, leukaemia, lymphoma, and haemophilia are creating a need for tests based on haematology.

The increasing use of automated haematology analyzers is contributing to improved accuracy, increased efficiency, and quicker tests.

Growing need for early detection and regular blood tests is helping to expand the market in hospitals and diagnostic centers.

Development in flow cytometry, molecular diagnostics, and artificial intelligence-based laboratory technologies is helping to improve disease detection.

Aging population and growing incidences of chronic diseases are leading to a greater number of haematology diagnostics worldwide.

Increased healthcare facilities and investment in laboratory automation is driving the adoption of advanced haematology diagnostics technologies.

Market Challenges for the Hematology Diagnostics Industry

Cost issues associated with expensive technology and the automation of laboratories still constitute a barrier to market growth. The use of automated analyzers, flow cytometers, and molecular diagnostics is rather costly due to high capital expenditure and costs of maintenance, thus hindering the use of such equipment by small and medium laboratories.

A lack of trained personnel is another obstacle for the growth of the market for advanced haematology diagnostics, especially in underdeveloped countries that have fewer resources to train competent staff.

Data management and standardization can hinder further market development as different testing techniques, quality control methods, and laboratory management systems impact data collection and analysis.

Finally, reimbursement and compliance-related obstacles may prevent more widespread use of advanced diagnostics. Inadequate payment systems and complicated regulatory policies still pose certain problems to vendors of innovative technologies.

Recent Strategic Developments in the Hematology Diagnostics Market

The deals being struck across the industry tell a clear story — companies are doubling down on enhanced automated analyzers, sophisticated flow cytometry, and refined optical and impedance detection methods, increasingly through partnerships rather than solo efforts.

In June 2025, Sysmex Corporation (Japan) received Health Canada licensing for its new CN-3000™ and CN-6000™ Automated Blood Coagulation Analyzers. These high-throughput, fully automated systems are designed to offer smart workflow features, a small footprint, and expandability to meet various laboratory needs. Sysmex highlights their ability to improve efficiency, accuracy, and patient care, particularly addressing workforce challenges. This development expands Sysmex's presence in the haemostasis testing segment of the haematology market in Canada.

In May 2025, Shenzhen Dymind Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (China) launched its DH-800 Haematology Analyzer and CA1200 Coagulation Analyzer during an event in Lima, Peru. The launch, held at the Westin Hotel, attracted over 120 key stakeholders, exceeding initial expectations. This marks Dymind's effort to advance diagnostics and build partnerships within the Peruvian healthcare market.

In April 2025, Sysmex Corporation (Japan) initiated full-scale operations at its new manufacturing base in India, capable of producing both diagnostic reagents and instruments. The company has begun manufacturing its XQ-320 Automated Haematology Analyzer in India to align with the local "Make in India" policy, targeting small and medium-sized medical institutions.

Key Insights from Hematology Diagnostics Market Analysis

The growing incidence of blood disorders, anaemia, leukaemia, and infectious diseases is driving the global market for haematology diagnostic tests.

The automation process in haematology analyzers is leading to higher efficiency in laboratories along with reduced turnaround time and increased accuracy.

Artificial intelligence and digital data management technology is contributing to faster interpretation of test results and efficient workflow process.

Five and six part differential haematology analyzers are seeing a rise in adoption due to their capability to conduct extensive blood cell examination.

Various government policies promoting early disease diagnosis and improved diagnostics facilities are boosting the growth of the market in developing countries.

The Asia-Pacific region is poised to show considerable growth driven by better healthcare infrastructure, high patient base, and investments in laboratories.

Key Players in the Hematology Diagnostics Market

Leading companies in the hematology diagnostics market are focusing on product innovation, strategic collaborations, and expanding health-focused capabilities to strengthen their competitive position.

Company Key Focus Area SYSMEX CORPORATION (JAPAN) Automated haematology analyzers and clinical laboratory diagnostics SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS (GERMANY) Integrated haematology systems and laboratory automation HORIBA, LTD. (JAPAN) Haematology analyzers and blood cell analysis solutions DANAHER CORPORATION (US) Clinical diagnostics and haematology workflow technologies ABBOTT LABORATORIES (US) Diagnostic instruments and point-of-care haematology testing BIO-RAD LABORATORIES INC. (US) Quality controls and haematology diagnostic systems NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION (JAPAN) Haematology analyzers and laboratory diagnostic equipment BOULE DIAGNOSTICS AB (SWEDEN) Compact haematology analyzers and consumables SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. (CHINA) Automated blood analysis and haematology diagnostics F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD. (SWITZERLAND) Integrated diagnostics and digital laboratory solutions EKF DIAGNOSTICS HOLDING PLC (UK) Point-of-care haematology and haemoglobin testing DREW SCIENTIFIC (US) Haematology instrumentation and laboratory analyzers DIATRON (HUNGARY) Haematology analyzers and reagent development

Regional Analysis and Growth Opportunities in the Hematology Diagnostics Market

The North American region plays a dominant role in the hematology diagnostics market due to its advanced health infrastructure, widespread use of automated diagnostic tools, and high incidences of various blood-related diseases. Presence of leading diagnostic companies and increased automation trends among laboratory services drive regional market growth.

It is estimated that the Asia-Pacific region will witness significant growth in the future due to improved accessibility to healthcare facilities, increase in population size, and investment in laboratories in countries like China, India, and Japan. Growing awareness about early detection of disease conditions drives regional demand.

Europe is expected to register continuous growth due to established clinical laboratory services, reimbursement benefits for patients and healthcare providers, and increased use of haematology analyzers. In addition, Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are emerging regions owing to the development of their diagnostics sector.

Product & End Users Insights

Complete Blood Count (CBC) / Differential remained the leading core test type in the haematology diagnostics market in 2025 due to its widespread use in routine health screening, infection detection, anaemia diagnosis, and monitoring of hematologic disorders. CBC testing is among the most frequently performed laboratory tests globally, supported by growing adoption of automated haematology analyzers capable of delivering rapid and accurate multi-parameter blood analysis. Increasing prevalence of blood disorders, infectious diseases, and chronic conditions continues to sustain demand for CBC and differential testing across hospitals and diagnostic laboratories.

Disease diagnosis accounted for the largest application share in the hematology diagnostics market in 2025, driven by rising demand for early and accurate detection of anaemia, leukaemia, lymphoma, infections, and other blood-related disorders. Haematology diagnostics play a critical role in clinical decision-making by supporting disease identification, treatment monitoring, and patient management. Growing healthcare awareness, expanding diagnostic testing volumes, and increasing use of advanced automated analyzers are further supporting the dominance of diagnostic applications in the market.

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Market Segmentation Snapshot

The global haematology diagnostics market is segmented across product, core tests, application, end users and regions:

• By Product Type:

Instruments

Reagents & Consumables

Software & Services

• By Core Tests:

Complete Blood Count (CBC) / Differential

Coagulation Testing

Flow Cytometry Testing (Hematology)

Manual Microscopic Review

• By Application:

Disease Diagnosis

Therapeutic Monitoring

General Health Screening & Monitoring

By End User Industries:

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Physician Offices & Clinics

Home Healthcare & Self-Monitoring

Academic & Research Institutions

• By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Advancements in automated haematology analyzers, flow cytometry, digital imaging, and AI-assisted diagnostics are significantly improving the speed, accuracy, and efficiency of blood analysis across clinical laboratories. Increasing integration of high-throughput systems, connectivity solutions, and advanced data analytics is enabling faster disease detection and streamlined laboratory workflows. For stakeholders in the haematology diagnostics market, continued opportunities lie in product innovation, expansion of point-of-care haematology testing, strategic collaborations with healthcare providers, and growing adoption of advanced diagnostic technologies in emerging healthcare markets.

Expert Profile | Mayur Jain, Wissen Research



Mayur Jain is a Research Expert at Wissen Research with multidomain expertise with more than 12+ years of experience in market research industry.

Email: mayur@wissenresearch.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/mayur-jain-0190542a/

About Wissen Research

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