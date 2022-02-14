Hematology Analyzers Market size worth $ 12.39 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 6.37% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

- The Hematology Analyzers Market is growing due to the increasing prevalence of blood-related disorders, technological developments in Hematology Analyzers, shift towards automated Hematology Analyzers and other factors will boost the market.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Hematology Analyzers Market" By Product And Services (Instruments, Reagents & Consumables, Services), By End User (Hospital Laboratories, Commercial Service Providers, Government Reference Laboratories), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Hematology Analyzers Market size was valued at USD 7.50 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 12.39 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.37% from 2021 to 2028.

Global Hematology Analyzers Market Overview

Increasing levels of blood donation activities, as well as an increase in the incidence of blood disorders in patients, are driving product demand; this aspect is projected to propel the market forward. The market is predicted to develop due to the adoption of the product in conjunction with flow cytometry processes. The introduction of automated analyzers has resulted in a significant reduction in the time it takes to complete a test and an increase in manifold efficiency. The rising prevalence of disorders such as anemia and leukemia is expected to boost the market even more. People's disposable income has risen over the world, resulting in more healthcare spending.

The growth of commercial testing centers has expanded testing capacity dramatically. Some of the primary drivers driving the market include a rise in disposable income, an increase in cases of diseases like Leukemia, and technological improvements. Technological advances have resulted in the development of fully automated 3-part and 5-part hematology analyzers. These analyzers are completely self-contained. The 3-part automatic analyzer is a little less expensive than the other options. Furthermore, several governments are investing in healthcare sectors in order to strengthen the industry, which would lead to the establishment of new testing centers. Restraints- The market is expected to be restrained by the high cost of hematology analyzers, as well as strict reimbursement rules.

Hematology analyzers can be prohibitively expensive for small and mid-sized businesses, as a result. Furthermore, several insurance companies have tightened their reimbursement procedures significantly. As a result, certain segments of the population are unable to receive medical treatment. These factors are expected to be growth inhibitors. Likewise, a three-part differential cell counter uses Coulter's Principle to determine the cell's size and volume. In a container that also holds a smaller container, the sample is lysed and dissolved in an electrolyte solution. 3-part hematology analyzer systems are excellent for moderately sophisticated testing in physician office laboratories, clinics, and small hospitals. Although 5-part hematology analyzers are gaining popularity, 3-part hematology analyzers are more cost-effective for typical hematological examinations.

Key Developments in Hematology Analyzers Market

February 2018 , McKesson and Sysmex have signed a distribution deal for Sysmex's XW-100 automated hematology analyzers in the United States .

, McKesson and Sysmex have signed a distribution deal for Sysmex's XW-100 automated hematology analyzers in . February 2021 , Beckman Coulter has announced the availability of the DxH 560 AL, a tabletop hematology analyzer.

, has announced the availability of the DxH 560 AL, a tabletop hematology analyzer. April 2, 2020 , Siemens Healthineers revealed that the FDA has approved the RapidPoint 500e Blood Gas Analyzer.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Abbott Laboratories, Beckman Coulter Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Boule Diagnostics AB, Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Horiba Ltd., Nihon Kohden Corporation, Mindray Medical International Limited, Siemens Healthineers, and Sysmex Corporation.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Hematology Analyzers Market On the basis of Product And Services, End User, and Geography.

Hematology Analyzers Market, By Product And Services

Instruments



Reagents & Consumables



Services

Hematology Analyzers Market, By End User

Hospital Laboratories



Commercial Service Providers



Government Reference Laboratories



Research & Academic Institutes

Hematology Analyzers Market by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific





ROW





Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

