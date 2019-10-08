Hemanext to Present Extensive, Significant Red Blood Cell Data at AABB 2019

AABB accepted all eight research abstracts for presentation at annual conference

LEXINGTON, Massachusetts, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hemanext, a privately held medical technology company dedicated to creating a world with fewer and better transfusions, today announced its significant presence at the American Association of Blood Banks (AABB) Annual Meeting, Oct. 19 – 22, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas.

Noteworthy is that AABB accepted for presentation all eight abstracts submitted by Hemanext and its research collaborators. Additional dialogue about the clinical needs surrounding improved red blood cells (RBCs) will occur at the Hemanext booth (#930) in Exhibition Halls 2-3.

"As we continue on our path toward CE Mark designation and FDA submission for our first product, HEMANEXT ONE®, we appreciate the work of our research collaborators," said Hemanext President and CEO Martin Cannon. "The eight abstracts help paint a compelling picture of the potential for hypoxic RBCs to enhance patient care."

Hemanext's technology delivers an innovative approach to minimizing oxidative damage of stored blood, which continues to be a key unmet need that may significantly impact patient care. To learn more about this unmet need, Hemanext recommends attendance at the educational session entitled "RBC Storage: The Oxygen Paradox." Chair France Pirenne, MD, PhD, Medical Director of the French Blood Establishment (EFS) of Ile de France and president of the French Society of Blood Transfusion, will lead a scientific discussion with three highly respected experts in transfusion medicine on Saturday, Oct. 19, 8:00 – 9:30am at the Convention Center's Hemisfair Ballroom II.

Click here to learn more about the educational session.

Below are three of the eight preclinical abstracts investigating the potential benefits of hypoxic red blood cells (RBCs) that Hemanext and its collaborators will present during the annual meeting:

24h RECOVERY: Researcher Angelo D'Alessandro, PhD, Assistant Professor, University of Colorado Denver School of Medicine, Biochemistry and Molecular Genetics, will share findings from "Metabolic Predictors of 24h Post-Transfusion Recovery in End of Storage Control and Hypoxic Red Blood Cells" (Abstract OA3-ST4-29, oral presentation, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2:00 – 2:15pm at Convention Center Room 302).

RBC LESION IMPROVEMENT: Comparative analysis of hypoxic vs. conventional storage of RBCs is the focus of "Long-term hypoxic storage of red blood cells results in amelioration of lesion hallmarks and Increased in vivo recovery at 24 hours post-transfusion" (Abstract P-NE-17, poster presentation, Sunday, Oct. 20, 1:00 – 2:00pm, Convention Center Exhibit Halls 2-3).

SICKLE CELL ANEMIA: With transfusion therapy well-established as an important treatment for sickle cell anemia (SCA) and sickle cell disease (SCD), research into the appropriateness of hypoxically stored blood for this patient population is warranted. "Effects of hypoxic red blood cells on sickling kinetics of red blood cells from patients with sickle cell disease" (Abstract P-NE-5, poster presentation, Sunday, Oct. 20, 1:00 – 2:00pm, Convention Center Exhibit Halls 2-3).

Click here for information on all eight research abstracts that Hemanext will present at AABB 2019.

According to Paul M. Ness, MD, Senior Director, Division of Transfusion Medicine, Professor of Pathology, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, former editor of Transfusion—the Journal of the American Association of Blood Banks (AABB) and past president of AABB, "Transfusion medicine physicians and their teams are on a perpetual search for new and better ways to improve outcomes for patients requiring massive and/or chronic RBC transfusions. Preclinical data being presented at AABB 2019 appears to reinforce the potential of hypoxically stored RBCs to improve patient care. My peers and I hope that these extremely encouraging data sets are validated in future clinical trials."

ABOUT HEMANEXT

Hemanext is a privately held medical technology company dedicated to improving the quality, safety, efficacy and cost of transfusion therapy. The company's research and development efforts center on the study and future commercialization of hypoxically stored red blood cells (RBCs). HEMANEXT ONE®, our initial product offering, is designed to improve the quality of life for chronic and high-volume transfusion patients while reducing costs.

Visit Hemanext.com to learn more.

