HEMA and Franprix (France) start a strategic partnership

Tjeerd Jegen, CEO of HEMA: 'We are very pleased with the cooperation with Franprix. This will enable us to quickly expand our activities in France in a short period of time. For the first time, we will also be selling HEMA products through the stores of another retailer. This step is in line with our strategy to grow through partners such as Franprix, but also Walmart in the US and Canada. It also contributes to our ambition to make HEMA an international brand.'

Jean-Paul Mochet, Chairman and CEO Franprix: 'This is the first time we have conducted such a large-scale partnership with a company outside the Casino group for such a large number of products and a brand that is so well known and appreciated by the French.'

Franprix supermarkets offer around 250 HEMA products such as kitchenware and textiles, candles, candlesticks, stationery, baby items, underwear and t-shirts for men and women. With this collaboration, Franprix and HEMA want to make their customers' daily lives more convenient. Both companies complement each other well. With over 800 local supermarkets in and around Paris, Franprix has a very strong retail network. In addition, HEMA is very popular among the French because of the cheerful design of its products, its sustainable character, its quality and its sharp price.

About HEMA

HEMA has been making its customers' daily lives easier and more fun since 1926. HEMA's products and services are known for their high quality and good design at competitive prices. HEMA has 32,000 own brand products and services, more than 750 stores in 12 countries and on three continents and more than 19,000 employees.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/973255/HEMA_and_Franprix.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/973276/Hema_Logo_Logo.jpg

